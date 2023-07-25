Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Simmons First National Corporation (PRNewswire)

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2023 results:

Simmons posted net income of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Adjusted earnings1 were $61.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 were $0.48. Balance sheet growth was steady, with total loans ending the quarter at $16.8 billion, up 2 percent, and total deposits at $22.5 billion, up slightly, both on a linked quarter basis.

Our Better Bank Initiative, which is focused on programs designed to optimize operational processes and increase capacity to capitalize on organic growth opportunities, achieved continued success across multiple fronts. During the quarter, we substantially completed our early retirement program, which is expected to result in approximately $5.1 million in annual cost savings. Extensive progress was also completed on other identified opportunities related to process improvements and streamlining or upgrading systems; and, as a result, we are on track to meet or exceed the estimated $15 million in annual cost savings we have identified to date by the end of 2023.

While we continue to navigate the challenging economic environment, like many in our industry we have experienced an increase in funding costs given the rapid rise in interest rates and resulting steps taken to defend our core customer deposit base. Given our strong liquidity and capital positions, our focus on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and our 120-year history, we believe we are in a position to continue to serve our customers and expand market share across our attractive footprint.

Financial Highlights 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

Q2 23 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Metrics as of quarter end: Net income of $58.3 million

and diluted EPS of $0.46





and diluted EPS of $0.46 Adjusted earnings 1 of $61.1

million and adjusted diluted

EPS 1 of $0.48





of $61.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48 Strong expense management

with noninterest expense down

2% on a linked quarter basis





with noninterest expense down 2% on a linked quarter basis Maintained strong funding and

liquidity positions as deposits

increased on a linked quarter

basis and coverage of uninsured

deposits rose to 2.3x





liquidity positions as deposits increased on a linked quarter basis and coverage of uninsured deposits rose to 2.3x Disciplined loan growth as total

loans increased 2% on a linked

quarter basis





loans increased 2% on a linked quarter basis 4 bps of net charge-offs; ACL to

total loans unchanged at 1.25%





total loans unchanged at 1.25% Book value per share up 5% and

tangible book value per share 1

up 8%, both year-over-year





tangible book value per share up 8%, both year-over-year Repurchased 1.1 million shares

in the quarter Total deposits $22,489 $22,452 $22,036

Total loans 16,834 16,555 15,110

Total investment securities 7,337 7,521 8,161

Total shareholders' equity 3,356 3,340 3,260

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.02 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.43 0.38 0.42

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 0.26 0.26

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 1.25 1.41

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 292 324 334

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets 12.00 % 12.11 % 11.98 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 1 7.22 7.25 7.03

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.92 11.87 12.10

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.17 14.47 14.83

Liquidity ($ in millions)







Loan to deposit ratio 74.85 % 73.74 % 68.57 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities 7.49 % 6.32 % 6.83 %

Uninsured deposits $ 4,817 $ 5,268 $6,516

Additional liquidity sources $11,096 $10,780 $7,808

Coverage ratio of uninsured deposits 2.3x 2.0x 1.2x

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $208.2 $223.7 $225.3

Pre-provision net revenue1 68.9 80.4 68.6

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 72.6 82.8 89.9

Provision for credit losses on loans 0.1 10.9 33.9

Provision for credit losses on securities - 13.3 -

Noninterest income 45.0 45.8 40.2

Noninterest expense 139.7 143.2 156.8



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $45.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.21 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2023 were $61.1 million, compared to $47.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $68.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. A summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right-sizing costs and early retirement program costs are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $163.2 million, compared to $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $185.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $18.1 million, while interest expense increased $32.7 million reflecting the competitive interest rate environment and resulting pricing measures to defend the core deposit base, continued customer migration to higher rate deposit products and a strategic decision to utilize short-term borrowings to elevate our liquidity position given the macroeconomic environment and the debt ceiling debate. On April 1, 2023, approximately $330.0 million of the Company's outstanding subordinated debt converted from fixed rate to floating rate, resulting in a $2.1 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.

The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 5.89 percent, compared to 5.67 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 4.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.91 percent, compared to 2.92 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 2.08 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.96 percent, compared to 1.58 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.18 percent in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of deposits reflected the dramatic increase in interest rates, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.76 percent, compared to 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2022.



Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Loan yield (FTE)2 5.89 % 5.67 % 5.40 % 4.86 % 4.54 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 2.91 2.92 2.68 2.29 2.08 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.57 2.10 1.41 0.65 0.25 Cost of deposits 1.96 1.58 1.02 0.47 0.18 Cost of borrowed funds 5.31 4.29 3.92 2.66 2.13 Net interest spread (FTE)2 2.10 2.52 2.87 3.11 3.11 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.76 3.09 3.31 3.34 3.24

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.0 million, compared to $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in first quarter 2023 results is a $4.0 million legal reserve recapture associated with previously disclosed legal matters. On a linked quarter and year-over-year basis, most fee-based businesses posted positive gains, led by service charges on deposits accounts, wealth management fees and mortgage lending income, offset in part by a decline in bank owned life insurance. Other noninterest income increased on a year-over year basis, primarily as a result of fair value adjustments associated with certain equity investments and death benefits from bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Income $ in millions Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.9 $ 12.4 $ 11.9 $ 12.6 $ 11.4 Wealth management fees 7.4 7.4 8.2 8.6 7.2 Debit and credit card fees 8.0 8.0 7.8 7.7 8.2 Mortgage lending income 2.4 1.6 1.1 2.6 2.2 Other service charges and fees 2.3 2.3 2.0 2.1 1.9 Bank owned life insurance 2.6 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.6 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (0.4) - (0.1) - (0.2) Gain on insurance settlement - - 4.1 - - Other income 9.8 11.3 6.6 6.7 6.8











Adjusted other income1 9.8 11.3 6.6 6.3 6.9

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $139.7 million, compared to $143.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $156.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and early retirement program costs, totaling $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $135.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to successful execution of our Better Bank Initiative as well as a $3.0 million incentive accrual adjustment recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Salaries and employee benefits $74.7 $77.0 $73.0 $71.9 $74.1 Occupancy expense, net 11.4 11.6 11.6 11.7 11.0 Furniture and equipment 5.1 5.1 5.4 5.4 5.1 Deposit insurance 5.2 4.9 3.7 3.3 2.8 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 Merger related costs - 1.4 - 1.4 19.1 Other operating expenses 42.9 43.1 48.5 45.1 44.5











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 71.1 77.0 73.0 71.9 74.1 Adjusted other operating expenses1 43.0 42.3 47.5 44.1 42.7 Efficiency ratio 65.18 % 62.28 % 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 61.29 % 59.38 % 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 %

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $16.8 billion, an increase of $279 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a year-over year basis, total loans were up $1.7 billion, or 11 percent. While loan growth has moderated as expected, the increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was broad-based, both in terms of industry type and geographic market. Unfunded commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $4.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, the rapid increase in interest rates, coupled with softer economic conditions, have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the second quarter of 2023 totaled $274 million, and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 7.94 percent, up 62 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

$ in millions Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Total loans $16,834 $16,555 $16,142 $15,607 $15,110 Unfunded loan commitments $4,443 $4,725 $5,000 $5,138 $4,473

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $22.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the first quarter of 2023, and up $453 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $5.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $6.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $10.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Time deposits totaled $6.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits, both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis, reflects continued customer migration into higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid rise in interest rates, as well as increased market competition. The loan to deposit ratio ended the second quarter of 2023 at 75 percent, compared to 74 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

$ in millions Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 5,265 $ 5,489 $ 6,017 $ 6,218 $ 6,057 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,866 11,284 11,763 12,104 12,816 Time deposits 6,358 5,679 4,768 3,827 3,163 Total deposits $22,489 $22,452 $22,548 $22,149 $22,036











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 23 % 24 % 27 % 28 % 27 % Total loans to total deposits 75 74 72 70 69

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $72.0 million, compared to $63.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $63.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.26 percent at the end of both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a single, commercial relationship totaling $9.6 million, offset, in part, by a $2.8 million decrease in other nonperforming assets. Shortly after the end of the quarter, an initial payment of $2.9 million was received on the commercial relationship previously noted. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2023 were 4 basis points, compared to 3 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 and 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, excluding credit cards, were 1 basis point for the second quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses totaled $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in the year ago period was $30.3 million of Day 2 CECL provision recorded in connection with the Company's acquisition of Spirt of Texas Bancshares, Inc. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $210.0 million compared to $206.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $212.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was 1.25 percent, unchanged on a linked quarter basis. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 292 percent, compared to 324 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 334 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $36.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $41.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $25.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in unfunded commitments resulting from customers utilizing lines of credit.

$ in millions Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total

loans 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.41 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to

nonperforming loans 292 324 334 342 334 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 0.38 0.37 0.37 0.42 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.04 0.03 0.13 - 0.02 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.07 0.11











Total nonperforming loans $72.0 $63.7 $58.9 $57.8 $63.6 Total other nonperforming assets 4.9 7.7 3.6 4.7 6.4 Total nonperforming assets $76.9 $71.4 $62.5 $62.5 $70.0











Reserve for unfunded commitments $36.9 $41.9 $41.9 $41.9 $25.9

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $26.59, compared to $26.24 at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $25.31 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.88 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Stockholders' equity to total assets at June 30, 2023, was 12.0 percent, compared to 12.1 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and unchanged from the levels reported at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.2 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 7.0 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well capitalized" guidelines.



Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Q3 22 Q2 22 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.0 % 12.1 % 11.9 % 11.7 % 12.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.2 7.3 7.0 6.7 7.0 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.9 11.9 11.9 11.7 12.1 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.9 11.9 11.9 11.7 12.1 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.2 14.5 14.2 14.1 14.8

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2023, Simmons repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $17.75 under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of June 30, 2023, was approximately $60 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.









(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10180510. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and changes in information technology affecting the financial industry; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









ASSETS









Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 181,268 $ 199,316 $ 200,616 $ 175,547 $ 193,473 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 564,644 325,135 481,506 503,863 771,374 Cash and cash equivalents 745,912 524,451 682,122 679,410 964,847 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 545 795 795 1,290 1,535 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,756,754 3,765,483 3,759,706 3,787,076 3,819,682 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,579,758 3,755,956 3,852,854 3,937,543 4,341,647 Mortgage loans held for sale 10,342 4,244 3,486 12,759 14,437 Other loans held for sale - - - 2,292 16,375 Loans:









Loans 16,833,653 16,555,098 16,142,124 15,607,135 15,110,344 Allowance for credit losses on loans (209,966) (206,557) (196,955) (197,589) (212,611) Net loans 16,623,687 16,348,541 15,945,169 15,409,546 14,897,733 Premises and equipment 562,025 564,497 548,741 549,932 553,062 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 3,909 2,721 2,887 3,612 4,084 Interest receivable 103,431 98,775 102,892 86,637 82,332 Bank owned life insurance 494,370 493,191 491,340 488,364 486,355 Goodwill 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,319,598 1,309,000 1,310,528 Other intangible assets 120,758 124,854 128,951 133,059 137,285 Other assets 636,833 579,139 622,520 675,554 588,707 Total assets $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 5,264,962 $ 5,489,434 $ 6,016,651 $ 6,218,283 $ 6,057,186 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,866,078 11,283,584 11,762,885 12,103,994 12,816,198 Time deposits 6,357,682 5,678,757 4,768,558 3,826,415 3,162,479 Total deposits 22,488,722 22,451,775 22,548,094 22,148,692 22,035,863 Federal funds purchased and securities sold









under agreements to repurchase 102,586 142,862 160,403 168,513 155,101 Other borrowings 1,373,339 1,023,826 859,296 964,772 1,060,244 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,065 366,027 365,989 365,951 421,693 Accrued interest and other liabilities 272,085 259,055 257,917 270,995 285,813 Total liabilities 24,602,797 24,243,545 24,191,699 23,918,923 23,958,714











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 1,262 1,273 1,270 1,269 1,288 Surplus 2,516,398 2,533,589 2,530,066 2,527,153 2,569,060 Undivided profits 1,308,654 1,275,720 1,255,586 1,196,459 1,139,975 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (469,988) (470,681) (517,560) (567,730) (450,428) Total stockholders' equity 3,356,326 3,339,901 3,269,362 3,157,151 3,259,895 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST INCOME









Loans (including fees) $ 244,292 $ 227,498 $ 216,091 $ 187,347 $ 163,578 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 4,023 2,783 2,593 1,141 1,117 Investment securities 48,751 48,774 45,689 40,954 37,848 Mortgage loans held for sale 154 82 152 178 200 Other loans held for sale - - 59 998 2,063 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 297,220 279,137 264,584 230,618 204,806 INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits 53,879 39,538 22,434 8,204 2,875 Other deposits 54,485 47,990 34,615 17,225 6,879 Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase 318 323 449 305 119 Other borrowings 18,612 8,848 9,263 6,048 4,844 Subordinated notes and debentures 6,696 4,603 4,797 5,251 4,990 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 133,990 101,302 71,558 37,033 19,707 NET INTEREST INCOME 163,230 177,835 193,026 193,585 185,099 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Provision for credit losses on loans 5,061 10,916 26 (15,897) 30,406 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (5,000) - - 16,000 3,453 Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS (1,326) 12,800 - - - Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM 1,326 500 - - - TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 61 24,216 26 103 33,859 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 163,169 153,619 193,000 193,482 151,240 NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 12,882 12,437 11,892 12,560 11,379 Debit and credit card fees 7,986 7,952 7,845 7,685 8,224 Wealth management fees 7,440 7,365 8,151 8,562 7,214 Mortgage lending income 2,403 1,570 1,139 2,593 2,240 Bank owned life insurance income 2,555 2,973 2,975 2,902 2,563 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,262 2,282 2,023 2,085 1,871 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (391) - (52) (22) (150) Gain on insurance settlement - - 4,074 - - Other income 9,843 11,256 6,600 6,658 6,837 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 44,980 45,835 44,647 43,023 40,178 NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 74,723 77,038 73,018 71,923 74,135 Occupancy expense, net 11,410 11,578 11,620 11,674 11,004 Furniture and equipment expense 5,128 5,051 5,392 5,394 5,104 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 289 186 350 168 142 Deposit insurance 5,201 4,893 3,680 3,278 2,812 Merger-related costs 19 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 Other operating expenses 42,926 43,086 48,480 45,084 44,483 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 139,696 143,228 142,575 138,943 156,813 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 68,453 56,226 95,072 97,562 34,605 Provision for income taxes 10,139 10,637 11,812 16,959 7,151 NET INCOME $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.21

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









Stockholders' equity $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 CECL transition provision (1) 61,746 61,746 92,619 92,619 92,619 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,406,500) (1,410,141) (1,412,667) (1,416,453) (1,423,323) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 469,988 470,681 517,560 567,730 450,428 Total Tier 1 capital 2,481,560 2,462,187 2,466,874 2,401,047 2,379,619











Tier 2 capital









Subordinated notes and debentures 366,065 366,027 365,989 365,951 421,693 Subordinated debt phase out (66,000) - - - - Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









reserve for unfunded commitments 169,409 173,077 115,627 116,257 114,733 Total Tier 2 capital 469,474 539,104 481,616 482,208 536,426 Total risk-based capital $ 2,951,034 $ 3,001,291 $ 2,948,490 $ 2,883,255 $ 2,916,045











Risk weighted assets $ 20,821,075 $ 20,748,605 $ 20,738,727 $ 20,470,918 $ 19,669,149











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,896,289 $ 26,632,691 $ 26,407,061 $ 25,986,938 $ 25,807,113











Ratios at end of quarter









Equity to assets 12.00 % 12.11 % 11.91 % 11.66 % 11.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.22 % 7.25 % 7.00 % 6.69 % 7.03 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.92 % 11.87 % 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.10 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.23 % 9.24 % 9.34 % 9.24 % 9.22 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.92 % 11.87 % 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.17 % 14.47 % 14.22 % 14.08 % 14.83 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









Held-to-Maturity









U.S. Government agencies $ 451,737 $ 451,052 $ 448,012 $ 447,400 $ 446,789 Mortgage-backed securities 1,193,118 1,201,418 1,190,781 1,214,882 1,244,713 State and political subdivisions 1,859,022 1,859,970 1,860,992 1,865,203 1,868,924 Other securities 252,877 253,043 259,921 259,591 259,256 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,756,754 3,765,483 3,759,706 3,787,076 3,819,682 Available-for-Sale









U.S. Treasury $ 2,209 $ 2,220 $ 2,197 $ 2,191 $ 1,441 U.S. Government agencies 176,564 181,843 184,279 188,060 198,333 Mortgage-backed securities 2,282,328 2,433,530 2,542,902 2,670,348 2,963,934 State and political subdivisions 885,505 895,896 871,074 822,509 915,255 Other securities 233,152 242,467 252,402 254,435 262,684 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,579,758 3,755,956 3,852,854 3,937,543 4,341,647 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 7,336,512 $ 7,521,439 $ 7,612,560 $ 7,724,619 $ 8,161,329 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,094,958 $ 3,148,976 $ 3,063,233 $ 2,984,040 $ 3,278,962

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Loans









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









Consumer:









Credit cards $ 209,452 $ 188,590 $ 196,928 $ 192,559 $ 189,684 Other consumer 148,333 142,817 152,882 180,604 204,692 Total consumer 357,785 331,407 349,810 373,163 394,376 Real Estate:









Construction 2,930,586 2,777,122 2,566,649 2,372,294 2,082,688 Single-family residential 2,633,365 2,589,831 2,546,115 2,467,008 2,357,942 Other commercial real estate 7,546,130 7,520,964 7,468,498 7,249,891 7,082,055 Total real estate 13,110,081 12,887,917 12,581,262 12,089,193 11,522,685 Commercial:









Commercial 2,569,330 2,669,731 2,632,290 2,525,218 2,612,256 Agricultural 280,541 220,641 205,623 263,539 218,743 Total commercial 2,849,871 2,890,372 2,837,913 2,788,757 2,830,999 Other 515,916 445,402 373,139 356,022 362,284 Total loans $ 16,833,653 $ 16,555,098 $ 16,142,124 $ 15,607,135 $ 15,110,344

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









Beginning balance $ 206,557 $ 196,955 $ 197,589 $ 212,611 $ 178,924











Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:









Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) - - 4,523 1,057 4,043 Total Day 1 PCD allowance - - 4,523 1,057 4,043











Loans charged off:









Credit cards 1,409 1,076 1,035 903 1,004 Other consumer 666 456 439 505 518 Real estate 435 1,204 3,392 130 115 Commercial 1,225 413 5,389 1,874 688 Total loans charged off 3,735 3,149 10,255 3,412 2,325











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Credit cards 298 234 251 250 249 Other consumer 436 240 230 278 302 Real estate 878 294 4,117 1,982 391 Commercial 471 1,067 475 720 621 Total recoveries 2,083 1,835 5,073 3,230 1,563 Net loans charged off 1,652 1,314 5,182 182 762 Provision for credit losses on loans 5,061 10,916 25 (15,897) 30,406 Balance, end of quarter $ 209,966 $ 206,557 $ 196,955 $ 197,589 $ 212,611











Nonperforming assets









Nonperforming loans:









Nonaccrual loans $ 71,279 $ 63,218 $ 58,434 $ 57,534 $ 62,670 Loans past due 90 days or more 738 437 507 242 904 Total nonperforming loans 72,017 63,655 58,941 57,776 63,574 Other nonperforming assets:









Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 3,909 2,721 2,887 3,612 4,084 Other nonperforming assets 1,013 5,012 644 1,146 2,314 Total other nonperforming assets 4,922 7,733 3,531 4,758 6,398 Total nonperforming assets $ 76,939 $ 71,388 $ 62,472 $ 62,534 $ 69,972 Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers









experiencing financial difficulty) $ 2,996 $ 2,183 $ 1,849 $ 1,869 $ 2,655











Ratios









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.41 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 292 % 324 % 334 % 342 % 334 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)









to total assets 0.29 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.11 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to









average credit card loans (QTD) 2.25 % 1.69 % 1.52 % 1.30 % 1.55 %

Simmons First National Corporation

















SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis











For the Quarters Ended





















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Jun 2023

Three Months Ended

Mar 2023

Three Months Ended

Jun 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















Earning assets:





















Interest bearing balances due from banks





















and federal funds sold $ 404,639 $ 4,023 3.99 %

$ 315,307 $ 2,783 3.58 %

$ 777,098 $ 1,117 0.58 % Investment securities - taxable 4,821,231 32,745 2.72 %

4,930,945 32,804 2.70 %

5,674,470 21,794 1.54 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,627,192 21,253 3.24 %

2,624,642 21,522 3.33 %

2,725,610 21,733 3.20 % Mortgage loans held for sale 9,560 154 6.46 %

5,470 82 6.08 %

17,173 200 4.67 % Other loans held for sale - - 0.00 %

- - 0.00 %

22,114 2,063 37.42 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 16,702,403 245,151 5.89 %

16,329,761 228,257 5.67 %

14,478,183 163,995 4.54 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 24,565,025 303,326 4.95 %

24,206,125 285,448 4.78 %

23,694,648 210,902 3.57 % Non-earning assets 3,201,114





3,282,607





3,074,384



Total assets $ 27,766,139





$ 27,488,732





$ 26,769,032



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing transaction and





















savings accounts $ 11,011,746 $ 54,485 1.98 %

$ 11,722,591 $ 47,990 1.66 %

$ 12,807,502 $ 6,879 0.22 % Time deposits 5,911,139 53,879 3.66 %

5,155,055 39,538 3.11 %

2,586,567 2,875 0.45 % Total interest bearing deposits 16,922,885 108,364 2.57 %

16,877,646 87,528 2.10 %

15,394,069 9,754 0.25 % Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreement to repurchase 119,985 318 1.06 %

148,673 323 0.88 %

210,280 119 0.23 % Other borrowings 1,449,403 18,612 5.15 %

787,783 8,848 4.56 %

1,241,501 4,844 1.56 % Subordinated notes and debentures 366,047 6,696 7.34 %

366,009 4,603 5.10 %

418,327 4,990 4.78 % Total interest bearing liabilities 18,858,320 133,990 2.85 %

18,180,111 101,302 2.26 %

17,264,177 19,707 0.46 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















Noninterest bearing deposits 5,276,267





5,642,779





5,926,304



Other liabilities 272,628





295,191





216,848



Total liabilities 24,407,215





24,118,081





23,407,329



Stockholders' equity 3,358,924





3,370,651





3,361,703



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,766,139





$ 27,488,732





$ 26,769,032



Net interest income (FTE)

$ 169,336





$ 184,146





$ 191,195

Net interest spread (FTE)



2.10 %





2.52 %





3.11 % Net interest margin (FTE)



2.76 %





3.09 %





3.24 %

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data











For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30

(Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022

($ in thousands, except share data)











QUARTER-TO-DATE











Financial Highlights - As Reported











Net Income $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454

Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.36 0.65 0.63 0.21

Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.67 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.41 %

Return on average common equity 6.96 % 5.49 % 10.27 % 9.71 % 3.28 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 12.85 % 10.25 % 19.29 % 17.99 % 6.28 %

Net interest margin (FTE) 2.76 % 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.34 % 3.24 %

Efficiency ratio (2) 65.18 % 62.28 % 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 %

FTE adjustment 6,106 6,311 6,770 6,203 6,096

Average diluted shares outstanding 127,379,976 127,516,478 127,505,996 128,336,422 128,720,078

Shares repurchased under plan 1,128,087 - - 1,883,713 2,035,324

Average price of shares repurchased 17.73 - - 23.91 24.59

Cash dividends declared per common share 0.200 0.200 0.190 0.190 0.190

Accretable yield on acquired loans 2,267 2,579 4,473 5,834 9,898

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)











Adjusted earnings $ 61,065 $ 47,343 $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.48 0.37 0.64 0.64 0.53

Adjusted return on average assets 0.88 % 0.70 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.02 %

Adjusted return on average common equity 7.29 % 5.70 % 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.13 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity 13.42 % 10.62 % 18.81 % 18.35 % 14.65 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 61.29 % 59.38 % 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 %

YEAR-TO-DATE











Financial Highlights - GAAP











Net Income $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549

Diluted earnings per share 0.82 0.36 2.06 1.40 0.77

Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.72 %

Return on average common equity 6.23 % 5.49 % 7.87 % 7.07 % 5.71 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 11.55 % 10.25 % 14.33 % 12.77 % 10.24 %

Net interest margin (FTE) 2.92 % 3.09 % 3.17 % 3.12 % 3.01 %

Efficiency ratio (2) 63.68 % 62.28 % 62.14 % 63.54 % 67.14 %

FTE adjustment 12,417 6,311 24,671 17,901 11,698

Average diluted shares outstanding 127,421,034 127,516,478 124,470,184 123,387,503 120,826,798

Cash dividends declared per common share 0.400 0.200 0.760 0.570 0.380

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)











Adjusted earnings $ 108,408 $ 47,343 $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.85 0.37 2.40 1.76 1.12

Adjusted return on average assets 0.79 % 0.70 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.06 %

Adjusted return on average common equity 6.50 % 5.70 % 9.16 % 8.88 % 8.35 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity 12.03 % 10.62 % 16.59 % 15.89 % 14.70 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 60.30 % 59.38 % 57.50 % 57.69 % 59.56 %

END OF PERIOD











Book value per share $ 26.59 $ 26.24 $ 25.73 $ 24.87 $ 25.31

Tangible book value per share 15.17 14.88 14.33 13.51 14.07

Shares outstanding 126,224,707 127,282,192 127,046,654 126,943,467 128,787,764

Full-time equivalent employees 3,066 3,189 3,236 3,206 3,233

Total number of financial centers 231 231 230 230 233















(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Net income $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Merger related costs 19 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 Early retirement program 3,609 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 95 979 1,104 1,235 380 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 33,779 Tax effect (1) (972) (621) 768 (594) (14,382) Certain items, net of tax 2,751 1,754 (2,167) 1,678 40,648 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 61,065 $ 47,343 $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.21 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (0.01) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (0.03)



Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 0.01 Merger related costs - 0.01 - 0.01 0.15 Early retirement program 0.03 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) - 0.01 0.01 0.01 - Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 0.27 Tax effect (1) (0.01) (0.01) 0.01 - (0.11) Certain items, net of tax 0.02 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 0.32 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.53











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 44,980 $ 45,835 $ 44,647 $ 43,023 $ 40,178 Certain noninterest income items (1)









Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Branch right sizing income - - - 65 88 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 44,980 $ 45,835 $ 40,573 $ 42,703 $ 40,266











Other income $ 9,843 $ 11,256 $ 6,600 $ 6,658 $ 6,837 Certain other income items (1)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Branch right sizing income - - - 65 88 Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 9,843 $ 11,256 $ 6,600 $ 6,338 $ 6,925











Noninterest expense $ 139,696 $ 143,228 $ 142,575 $ 138,943 $ 156,813 Certain noninterest expense items (1)









Merger related costs (19) (1,396) (35) (1,422) (19,133) Early retirement program (3,609) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (95) (979) (1,104) (1,170) (292) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 135,973 $ 140,853 $ 141,436 $ 136,351 $ 135,650











Salaries and employee benefits $ 74,723 $ 77,038 $ 73,018 $ 71,923 $ 74,135 Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)









Early retirement program (3,609) - - - - Other - - - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 71,114 $ 77,038 $ 73,018 $ 71,923 $ 74,135











Other operating expenses $ 42,926 $ 43,086 $ 48,480 $ 45,084 $ 44,483 Certain other operating expenses items (1)









Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - (1,738) Branch right sizing expense 53 (816) (953) (973) (7) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 42,979 $ 42,270 $ 47,527 $ 44,111 $ 42,738











(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, early retirement program costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date

For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)









YEAR-TO-DATE









Net income $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) (750) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 1,738 1,738 Merger related costs 1,415 1,396 22,476 22,441 21,019 Early retirement program 3,609 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 1,074 979 3,628 2,524 1,289 Day 2 CECL provision - - 33,779 33,779 33,779 Tax effect (1) (1,593) (621) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) Certain items, net of tax 4,505 1,754 42,223 44,390 42,712 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 108,408 $ 47,343 $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.36 $ 2.06 $ 1.40 $ 0.77 Certain items:









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (0.01) (0.01) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (0.03) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Merger related costs 0.01 0.01 0.18 0.18 0.17 Early retirement program 0.03 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.01 Day 2 CECL provision - - 0.28 0.28 0.28 Tax effect (1) (0.02) (0.01) (0.12) (0.12) (0.12) Certain items, net of tax 0.03 0.01 0.34 0.36 0.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 0.37 $ 2.40 $ 1.76 $ 1.12











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 90,815 $ 45,835 $ 170,066 $ 125,419 $ 82,396 Certain noninterest income items (1)









Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) (750) - Branch right sizing income - - 153 153 88 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 90,815 $ 45,835 $ 165,760 $ 125,187 $ 82,484











Other income $ 21,099 $ 11,256 $ 27,361 $ 20,761 $ 14,103 Certain other income items (1)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) (750) - Branch right sizing income - - 153 153 88 Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 21,099 $ 11,256 $ 27,129 $ 20,529 $ 14,191











Noninterest expense $ 282,924 $ 143,228 $ 566,748 $ 424,173 $ 285,230 Certain noninterest expense items (1)









Merger related costs (1,415) (1,396) (22,476) (22,441) (21,019) Early retirement program (3,609) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (1,074) (979) (3,475) (2,371) (1,201) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 276,826 $ 140,853 $ 539,059 $ 397,623 $ 261,272











Salaries and employee benefits $ 151,761 $ 77,038 $ 286,982 $ 213,964 $ 142,041 Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)









Early retirement program (3,609) - - - - Other - - - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 148,152 $ 77,038 $ 286,982 $ 213,964 $ 142,041











Other operating expenses $ 86,012 $ 43,086 $ 179,693 $ 131,213 $ 86,129 Certain other operating expenses items (1)









Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (763) (816) (2,650) (1,697) (724) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,249 $ 42,270 $ 175,305 $ 127,778 $ 83,667











(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, early retirement program costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period







For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) Other intangible assets (120,758) (124,854) (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) Total intangibles (1,441,557) (1,445,653) (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,914,769 $ 1,894,248 $ 1,820,813 $ 1,715,092 $ 1,812,082











Total assets $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 $ 27,076,074 $ 27,218,609 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) Other intangible assets (120,758) (124,854) (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) Total intangibles (1,441,557) (1,445,653) (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) Tangible assets $ 26,517,566 $ 26,137,793 $ 26,012,512 $ 25,634,015 $ 25,770,796











Ratio of common equity to assets 12.00 % 12.11 % 11.91 % 11.66 % 11.98 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.22 % 7.25 % 7.00 % 6.69 % 7.03 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 $ 3,157,151 $ 3,259,895 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,598) (1,309,000) (1,310,528) Other intangible assets (120,758) (124,854) (128,951) (133,059) (137,285) Total intangibles (1,441,557) (1,445,653) (1,448,549) (1,442,059) (1,447,813) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,914,769 $ 1,894,248 $ 1,820,813 $ 1,715,092 $ 1,812,082 Shares of common stock outstanding 126,224,707 127,282,192 127,046,654 126,943,467 128,787,764 Book value per common share $ 26.59 $ 26.24 $ 25.73 $ 24.87 $ 25.31 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.17 $ 14.88 $ 14.33 $ 13.51 $ 14.07











Calculation of Uninsured Deposit Coverage Ratio





















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 5,491,062 $ 5,896,752 $ 7,267,220

$ 7,071,483 Less: Intercompany eliminations 674,552 628,592 527,542

555,636 Total uninsured deposits $ 4,816,510 $ 5,268,160 $ 6,739,678

$ 6,515,847











FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,345,000 $ 5,574,000 $ 5,442,000

$ 3,707,000 Unpledged securities 3,877,000 3,000,000 3,180,000

3,597,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









Bank Term Funding Program 1,874,000 2,206,000 1,982,000

504,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 11,096,000 $ 10,780,000 $ 10,604,000

$ 7,808,000











Uninsured deposit coverage ratio 2.3 2.0 1.6

1.2

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Merger related costs 19 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 Early retirement program 3,609 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 95 979 1,104 1,235 380 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (2) (972) (621) 768 (594) (14,382) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 61,065 $ 47,343 $ 81,093 $ 82,281 $ 68,102











Average total assets $ 27,766,139 $ 27,488,732 $ 27,180,575 $ 26,868,731 $ 26,769,032











Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.67 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 0.41 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.88 % 0.70 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.02 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 $ 80,603 $ 27,454 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,026 3,026 3,035 3,121 3,025 Total income available to common stockholders $ 61,340 $ 48,615 $ 86,295 $ 83,724 $ 30,479 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Merger related costs 19 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 Early retirement program 3,609 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 95 979 1,104 1,235 380 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (2) (972) (621) 768 (594) (14,382) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 61,065 47,343 81,093 82,281 68,102 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 3,026 3,026 3,035 3,121 3,025 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 64,091 $ 50,369 $ 84,128 $ 85,402 $ 71,127











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,358,924 $ 3,370,651 $ 3,214,912 $ 3,292,071 $ 3,361,703 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,319,624) (1,309,124) (1,309,804) (1,299,821) Other intangibles (123,173) (127,394) (131,229) (135,718) (114,195) Total average intangibles (1,443,972) (1,447,018) (1,440,353) (1,445,522) (1,414,016) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,914,952 $ 1,923,633 $ 1,774,559 $ 1,846,549 $ 1,947,687











Return on average common equity 6.96 % 5.49 % 10.27 % 9.71 % 3.28 % Return on tangible common equity 12.85 % 10.25 % 19.29 % 17.99 % 6.28 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 7.29 % 5.70 % 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.13 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.42 % 10.62 % 18.81 % 18.35 % 14.65 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 139,696 $ 143,228 $ 142,575 $ 138,943 $ 156,813 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (19) (1,396) (35) (1,422) (19,133) Early retirement program (3,609) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (95) (979) (1,104) (1,170) (292) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (289) (186) (350) (168) (142) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,098) (4,096) (4,108) (4,225) (4,096) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 131,586 $ 136,571 $ 136,978 $ 131,958 $ 131,412











Net interest income $ 163,230 $ 177,835 $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 Noninterest income 44,980 45,835 44,647 43,023 40,178 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,106 6,311 6,770 6,203 6,096 Efficiency ratio denominator 214,316 229,981 244,443 242,811 231,373











Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Branch right sizing income - - - 65 88 (Gain) loss on sale of securities 391 - 52 22 150 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,707 $ 229,981 $ 240,421 $ 242,513 $ 231,611











Efficiency ratio (1) 65.18 % 62.28 % 58.33 % 57.22 % 67.77 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 61.29 % 59.38 % 56.97 % 54.41 % 56.74 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)





For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)





















Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 163,230 $ 177,835 $ 193,026 $ 193,585 $ 185,099 Noninterest income 44,980 45,835 44,647 43,023 40,178 Revenue 208,210 223,670 237,673 236,608 225,277 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (391) - (52) (22) (150) Less: Noninterest expense 139,696 143,228 142,575 138,943 156,813 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 68,905 $ 80,442 $ 95,150 $ 97,687 $ 68,614











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 68,905 $ 80,442 $ 95,150 $ 97,687 $ 68,614 Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - 365 - Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - (750) - Less: Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Plus: Merger related costs 19 1,396 35 1,422 19,133 Plus: Early retirement program costs 3,609 - - - - Plus: Branch right sizing costs 95 979 1,104 1,235 380 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 72,628 $ 82,817 $ 92,215 $ 99,959 $ 89,865

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) (750) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 1,738 1,738 Merger related costs 1,415 1,396 22,476 22,441 21,019 Early retirement program 3,609 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 1,074 979 3,628 2,524 1,289 Day 2 CECL provision - - 33,779 33,779 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (2) (1,593) (621) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 108,408 $ 47,343 $ 298,635 $ 217,542 $ 135,261











Average total assets $ 27,628,202 $ 27,488,732 $ 26,418,838 $ 26,162,136 $ 25,802,982











Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.72 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.70 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.06 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 $ 173,152 $ 92,549 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 6,052 3,026 11,756 8,721 5,600 Total income available to common stockholders $ 109,955 $ 48,615 $ 268,168 $ 181,873 $ 98,149 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS $ - $ - $ 365 $ 365 $ - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) (750) - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - 1,738 1,738 1,738 Merger related costs 1,415 1,396 22,476 22,441 21,019 Early retirement program 3,609 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 1,074 979 3,628 2,524 1,289 Day 2 CECL provision - - 33,779 33,779 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (2) (1,593) (621) (14,939) (15,707) (15,113) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 108,408 47,343 298,635 217,542 135,261 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 6,052 3,026 11,756 8,721 5,600 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 114,460 $ 50,369 $ 310,391 $ 226,263 $ 140,861











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,364,755 $ 3,370,651 $ 3,259,664 $ 3,274,743 $ 3,265,935 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,215) (1,319,624) (1,266,762) (1,252,486) (1,223,352) Other intangibles (125,272) (127,394) (121,622) (118,385) (109,575) Total average intangibles (1,445,487) (1,447,018) (1,388,384) (1,370,871) (1,332,927) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,919,268 $ 1,923,633 $ 1,871,280 $ 1,903,872 $ 1,933,008











Return on average common equity 6.23 % 5.49 % 7.87 % 7.07 % 5.71 % Return on tangible common equity 11.55 % 10.25 % 14.33 % 12.77 % 10.24 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 6.50 % 5.70 % 9.16 % 8.88 % 8.35 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.03 % 10.62 % 16.59 % 15.89 % 14.70 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 282,924 $ 143,228 $ 566,748 $ 424,173 $ 285,230 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (1,415) (1,396) (22,476) (22,441) (21,019) Early retirement program (3,609) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - (1,738) (1,738) (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (1,074) (979) (3,475) (2,371) (1,201) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (475) (186) (1,003) (653) (485) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (8,194) (4,096) (15,915) (11,807) (7,582) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 268,157 $ 136,571 $ 522,141 $ 385,163 $ 253,205











Net interest income $ 341,065 $ 177,835 $ 717,316 $ 524,290 $ 330,705 Noninterest income 90,815 45,835 170,066 125,419 82,396 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 12,417 6,311 24,671 17,901 11,698 Efficiency ratio denominator 444,297 229,981 912,053 667,610 424,799











Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - (4,074) - - (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - 365 365 - Gain on sale of intellectual property - - (750) (750) - Branch right sizing income - - 153 153 88 (Gain) loss on sale of securities 391 - 278 226 204 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 444,688 $ 229,981 $ 908,025 $ 667,604 $ 425,091











Efficiency ratio (1) 63.68 % 62.28 % 62.14 % 63.54 % 67.14 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 60.30 % 59.38 % 57.50 % 57.69 % 59.56 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.









View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation