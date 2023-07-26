iMocha Launches AI-Powered Skills Intelligence Cloud to Enable Enterprises to Transition to Skills-First Talent Management

ASHBURN, Va. and PUNE, India, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, a leading SkillsTech platform today launched its Skills Intelligence Cloud, an AI-powered platform to revolutionize enterprise hiring, talent management, internal mobility, and workforce planning processes. This innovative solution provides HR and business leaders with real-time access to skills data across their organization, enabling them to forecast, predict, and effectively address skills gaps to build a future-ready organization.

iMocha, the leading SkillsTech Platform Launches AI-Powered Skills Intelligence Cloud to Enable Enterprises to Transition to Skills-First Talent Management (PRNewsfoto/iMocha) (PRNewswire)

The launch of iMocha's Skills Intelligence Cloud comes amidst the rising global call for a skills-first approach to talent shortage. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Report on Putting Skills First has revealed that over 100 million individuals could directly benefit. The report also estimates that by 2030, a skills gap could leave 85 million jobs unfilled globally, leading to a staggering $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues.

Responding to this demand, iMocha's AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud enables CHROs to develop industry-specific skills taxonomies and ontologies for their organization. By leveraging multi-channel skills validation and AI-inferred models, iMocha empowers organizations to create a workforce for the future.

"Skills are the new currency, and they are also transforming at a rapid pace. For businesses to stay ahead of the curve, they need to harness their organization's skills data on a real-time basis," said Amit Mishra, Founder & CEO of iMocha. "By capturing skills data at the most granular level and layering it with AI, our Skills Intelligence Cloud will revolutionize people analytics and skills-gap analysis, empowering enterprises to stay prepared for future and technological disruptions."

According to Sujit Karpe, the CTO & Co-founder of iMocha, "The Skills Intelligence Cloud empowers CHROs and business leaders to adopt a skills-first approach and is specifically designed for organizations that prioritize continuous learning, employee development, and data-driven decision-making."

Some of the key benefits that iMocha's Skills Intelligence Cloud will unleash include:

Effective talent management, recruitment, and retention strategies with data-driven decisions

Future proof organization with strategic workforce planning; with a clear understanding of the organization's skills landscape, HR can strategically plan for future needs.

Increased employee engagement and retention: by understanding and focusing on the skills of the employees, organizations can create personalized development programmes, leading to increased employee engagement and retention.

HR can plan training and reskilling programmes more effectively by having a real-time view of an organization's skills inventory. It gives a comprehensive view of the available skills, skill gaps, demand vs supply of skills, and areas for development.

Improved hiring efficiency: availability of a clear skills taxonomy and ontology improves hiring efficiency by quickly identifying the skills needed in potential hires. This leads to a shorter time-to-hire and better quality of hires.

For more details on Skills Intelligence Cloud, visit: https://www.imocha.io

About iMocha

iMocha is a AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a skills-first and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organisations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a skills-first approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs and to manage talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises from IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data driven talent decisions.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profile, organisational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking and skills analytics that helps to hire, develop and manage talent by taking a skills-first approach.

For more about iMocha, visit www.imocha.io

Media Contact:

Krishna Kumar

krishna@imocha.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162483/iMocha_Skills_Intelligence.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iMocha