UScellular Joins Forces with Screen Sanity to Guide the Next Generation Towards a Healthier Digital Future

The partnership kicks off with the Smarter Start initiative designed to help parents, kids and families navigate the use of technology

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UScellular announced its official partnership with Screen Sanity , an international nonprofit dedicated to helping parents and children navigate the digital landscape. Together, UScellular and Screen Sanity are committed to bringing healthier digital habits to all in a smart, thoughtful way.

The Smarter Start Tooklit from UScellular and Screen Sanity (PRNewswire)

UScellular and Screen Sanity have introduced the Smarter Start Toolkit to help families build healthy digital habits.

As a wireless company, UScellular's mission is to connect people to what matters most. But the company also knows that sometimes there are unintended consequences when relationships with technology get out of place. UScellular has been working to help people of all ages reset and redefine healthy digital connection through its Phones Down for 5 Challenge and US Mode experience, aimed at inspiring people to develop healthier relationships with their technology.

To build on these efforts and take action ahead of back-to-school season, UScellular and Screen Sanity have introduced the Smarter Start initiative, with the shared goal of helping families build healthy digital habits together. As part of this initiative, UScellular and Screen Sanity have released the Smarter Start Toolkit – a free, downloadable kit for families looking for guidance on building better digital habits.

"We know navigating the digital landscape can be overwhelming, and parents may not know where to start when looking to help their children establish healthy boundaries with technology," said Laurent Therivel, CEO of UScellular. "Screen Sanity has been encouraging this needed conversation since 2018, and we're working together to provide families with resources that can help them have engaging discussions about how everyone in the family uses their technology."

The Smarter Start Toolkit includes educational and actionable tools and tips for both parents and kids, so everyone can use phones and technology in a thoughtful way. From discussion guides for parents introducing a first phone, to a customizable phone plan and pledge between parent and child, the toolkit helps families tackle what can often be a complicated and challenging conversation, especially heading into back-to-school season.

"We're the first generation of parents raising digital natives — kids who'd rather text than talk — and knowing how to mentor them in the digital world can feel daunting," said Tracy Foster, Co-founder and Executive Director of Screen Sanity. "One tip is to have a plan for how devices will be used. And to create that plan with your child. We're excited to partner with UScellular to launch the Smarter Start Toolkit which can help parents start conversations and set intentions around device use — to maximize the benefits of technology while minimizing unintended side effects."

For a smarter start to the school year, UScellular is also offering a free basic phone when a new eligible line is added to a family plan*, providing an alternative to a smartphone for children and to help them establish good habits. To learn more about UScellular's partnership with Screen Sanity, visit www.uscellular.com/BuiltForUS .

*New line, eligible basic phone purchase via 24-month installment contract, eligible postpaid service plan, credit approval, and paperless billing required. Paid via 24 monthly bill credits. Taxes, fees and add. terms apply.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

About Screen Sanity

Screen Sanity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers tips, tools and trainings to help families raise happy, healthy kids in an increasingly digital world. The organization's highly acclaimed resources and education programs encourage parents to consider the role technology plays in their lives and connect with their children in meaningful ways — both offline and online. Screen Sanity also works with community stakeholders to explore opportunities in which they can support and reinforce healthy tech use in their spheres of influence. The mission of Screen Sanity is to create a world where kids are captivated by life, not screens. Learn more at screensanity.org.

Contact

Katie Frey

katie.frey@uscellular.com

UScellular and Screen Sanity (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UScellular