ConcertAI's TeraRecon Partners with ClariPi to Integrate AI Solutions for Comprehensive Medical Imaging on Eureka Clinical AI Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced visualization and AI leader TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, announced today a strategic partnership with ClariPi, an innovative medical imaging AI company, to integrate ClariPi's solutions into its Eureka platform. With this partnership, TeraRecon continues to expand its offerings to enhance clinical workflows, delivering comprehensive medical imaging AI solutions to customers worldwide.

ClariPi is a leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, with a focus on improving the efficiency and accuracy of radiology interpretation. ClariPi's AI solutions, including ClariCT.AI, ClariPulmo, and ClariSIGMAM, aim to dramatically improve the identification of lung and breast tissue abnormalities.

"We are excited to collaborate with TeraRecon and integrate our AI solutions into the Eureka platform," said Jong Hyo Kim, CEO/CTO of ClariPi Inc. "Our mission is to improve patient outcomes through cutting-edge AI solutions. The partnership with TeraRecon enables us to bring our AI solutions to a broader range of customers worldwide and enhance the clinical value of medical imaging."

TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI platform is an innovative and versatile enterprise medical image viewing and workflow solution. Through comprehensive medical imaging solutions, the integration of ClariPi's AI solutions enhances what TeraRecon offers its customers, including advanced visualization and analysis, clinical decision support, and AI-powered radiology interpretation.

"We are delighted to ally ourselves with ClariPi and integrate their AI solutions into the Eureka platform," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best-in-class medical imaging solutions, and ClariPi's AI solutions align with our mission."

The association between TeraRecon and ClariPi is expected to benefit a wide range of healthcare providers, including hospitals, imaging centers, and radiology practices.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ClariPi: ClariPi Inc. is a key provider of artificial intelligence-based medical imaging solutions to provide innovative solutions for the unmet needs in medical imaging fields through the convergence of intelligent big data computing and medical imaging technologies. Their products were born through long-term collaboration research between engineering and medical experts and were designed to help medical imaging experts make confident decisions with clearer information and convenient decision guidance. ClariPi is providing innovative solutions to help medical experts cope with the rapidly changing landscape of 21st-century healthcare services. For more information, please visit www.claripi.com.

