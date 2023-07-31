CAPEWELL ACHIEVES AS9100 CERTIFICATION, STRENGTHENING COMMITMENT TO QUALITY AND SAFETY IN AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in custom-engineered survivability and aerial delivery solutions, proudly announces it has received the prestigious AS9100 certification for its technical sewing and survivability campus in Meadows of Dan, Virginia. The certification, which is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS) in the aviation, space, and defense sectors, underscores Capewell's unwavering dedication to exceptional quality and superior solutions for the Armed Forces around the world.

Capewell (PRNewsfoto/Capewell) (PRNewswire)

"We are immensely proud to have been ISO 9001 certified, and now AS9100 certified," said Thomas Weidley , Capewell's CEO.

"We are immensely proud to have been ISO 9001 certified, and now AS9100 certified," said Thomas Weidley, Capewell's CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Virginia technical sewing and survivability team, who consistently strive to deliver excellence in every aspect of our operations. AS9100 not only validates the effectiveness of our quality management systems but also demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the safest, most reliable, and highest-quality products."

Built upon the foundations of ISO 9001, a globally recognized standard that sets the requirements for exceptional quality management systems and the most widely used standard in the world, AS9100 is specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of the civilian and military aviation sector.

AS9100 provides organizations with a strategic approach to address quality enhancement goals by creating a comprehensive system to help organizations design, create, and deliver safe and reliable products while adhering to customer, legal, and regulatory requirements. This certification ensures that manufacturers are consistently producing safe and reliable products.

"By obtaining the AS9100 certification, Capewell demonstrates that the highest standards of quality management are in place for all products manufactured at our facilities," said Cathy Roberts, Quality Assurance and Contract Manager who oversaw the certification application process. "This achievement represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of continuous improvement and reinforces our commitment to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our valued customers."

On average, it takes three to six months for a company to complete the strict and rigorous internal and external audits required to be certified.

Achieving the AS9100 certification now at all our facilities in the U.S., places Capewell among the ranks of the world's leading aerospace companies, showcasing the organization's adherence to the highest industry standards. As an AS9100 certified company, Capewell's presence will be featured in the Online Aerospace Supplier Information System (OASIS), which is maintained by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQC). OASIS serves as a vital resource for the industry, enabling customers and suppliers alike to connect efficiently and explore potential partnerships.

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability and aerial delivery products and services for the defense community. With locations in the United States and Europe, Capewell supplies the Department of Defense, Allies, and Partners around the world with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase success. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capewell