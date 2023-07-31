Jensen Partners Establishes Presence in Southwestern U.S. with New Office Location and Senior Appointment

Firm Unveils New Office and Managing Director in Austin, Texas

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a leading global distribution-focused executive search and corporate advisory firm, today announced an important expansion with the opening of a new office in Austin, Texas and the appointment of Stacy Schiffman to Managing Director of Distribution. Schiffman, who recently assumed her new role and now leads Jensen Partners' Austin office, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of search execution, including candidate generation and engagement, as well as client management and interview preparation, with a particular focus on investment and capital raising roles. Schiffman is also playing an integral role in driving the Firm's business development outreach, research and market intelligence to help guide hiring decisions and foster greater client outcomes.

Stacy Schiffman Managing Director, Distribution (PRNewswire)

Austin is a burgeoning financial center home to major private markets participants in the Southwestern US. As Jensen Partners' Austin office head, Schiffman is responsible for solidifying the Firm's relationships with clients and candidates in the area, and her appointment marks the latest development in Jensen Partners' global growth journey. In January 2023, the Firm announced the opening of a new office location in Miami, Florida to serve its growing list of clients who expanded their footprint in the region; and in October 2022, Jensen Partners announced a strategic investment from JB Capital to accelerate data integration and scale key product offerings that address a wider range of talent challenges including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), recruiting, hiring and retention.

"Stacy's role in Austin is the latest step towards enhancing our Firm's commitment to maintaining a strategic presence in major financial centers in both the U.S. and across the globe," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "Her decades of insight will help us continue to build deeper relationships with the best talent in the industry and further solidify our capacity to drive superior long-term human capital solutions for our clients globally. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Schiffman joins Jensen Partners from PIMCO, where she led marketing recruiting. Prior to PIMCO, she launched Highline Staffing, a firm that specialized in the recruitment and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for leading asset management firms globally. From 2005 to 2009, Schiffman was an institutional relationship manager for marketing and client management at Prisma Capital Partners, where she focused on business development and raising assets across strategies in the alternative investment industry. She was also involved with recruiting on the buyside, helping to expand global footprints. Schiffman began her career on the buyside with Sanford C. Bernstein, managing the firm's esteemed research department.

"I'm excited to join such a dedicated and passionate group at Jensen Partners, whose unique vision and platform has solidified its place as the industry's leading data-driven talent solutions resource," said Schiffman. "Jensen Partners' mission-driven and highly impactful integrated recruitment strategy has quickly become the gold standard in the alternative asset management space, and I look forward to contributing to the important work that Sasha and her team are doing."

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Known globally as a leader in the asset management space for its transformative talent and DEI solutions, Jensen Partners has been named one of the world's most innovative companies with fewer than 100 employees by Fast Company; the "Best Recruiter" in Europe by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire; and the top DEI provider within Operations and Service by Fund Intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

Jensen DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With Jensen DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

Jensen Partners publishes JensenDiversityMetrics™ data and insights in its quarterly newsletter. To sign up for Jensen Partners' newsletters, please visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/tbmquk0.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

Max Berger

mberger@prosek.com

215-595-3696

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jensen Partners