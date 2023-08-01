Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals was nationally ranked in nine of 14 specialties

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Health hospitals continue to be recognized among the nation's "Best Hospitals" in the latest U.S. News & World Report specialty rankings and ratings for hospital performance. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals was recognized again as second in the nation for Ophthalmology (Wills Eye Hospital). Our newly integrated Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation improved to sixth in the United States for MossRehab, and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital additionally ranked 23rd in the nation for Rehabilitation.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals remains 2nd in the Philadelphia metro area and 3rd in Pennsylvania. Jefferson Abington Hospital ranked 8th in the Philadelphia region and 17th in Pennsylvania. Jefferson Health New Jersey ranked 8th in New Jersey (up from #13 in 2022) and 12th in the Philadelphia region (up from #15 in 2022).

"Each day, we focus on delivering the highest quality care and driving innovative research to continually improve patient outcomes. Everyone at Jefferson contributes to our success. Thank you again to all our clinicians and support staff throughout the organization who made these results possible," said Baligh Yehia, MD, MPP, MSc, President of Jefferson Health. "We are committed to providing the best care to patients, and beyond these results, we put our attention to the important feedback we receive from our patients, their families, clinicians, referrers, and the community on how we can best partner in our daily effort to improve lives."

The healthcare industry is evolving at a rapid pace. While Jefferson Health is proud of these 2023-2024 results, hospital performance ranking programs are just one consideration. Jefferson Health looks beyond those numbers to focus on an innovative approach to quality, bringing real-time data to our frontline clinicians to drive improvement efforts forward as a daily focus of the entire organization. Our commitment is to transforming patient outcomes and positively impacting the community, focusing on key elements such as research, innovation, quality of care, and operational efficiency.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the following Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals specialties among the nation's best:

In the medical specialties, Diabetes and Endocrinology ranked as high performer. In addition to specialty rankings, U.S. News & World Report rates hospitals for procedures and conditions. Below are some highlights of the 2023-2024 ranking:

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Uterine cancer improved to high performing from average and rated high performing in newly added Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma condition.

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; Colon Cancer Surgery; Congestive Heart Failure; Diabetes; Heart Bypass Surgery; Heart Attack; Hip Fracture; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma; Lung Cancer Surgery; Pneumonia; Prostrate Cancer Surgery; Stroke and Uterine Cancer.

Jefferson Abington Hospital

High performing in Urology.

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure; Colon Cancer Surgery; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; Diabetes; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; and Stroke.

Jefferson Health New Jersey

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; Diabetes; Hip Replacement; Knee Replacement; Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma; Pneumonia; and Stroke.

Jefferson Einstein Hospital

High performing in the following Procedures/Conditions: Congestive Heart Failure; Diabetes; Heart Attack; Kidney Failure.

Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure; Diabetes; and Stroke.

Rothman Orthopaedics at Jefferson Health

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.

Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

High performing in the following procedures/conditions: Hip Replacement.

About Jefferson

