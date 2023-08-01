Mazda Reports July Sales Results

June Marks the 10th Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 30,629 vehicles, an increase of 30.9 percent compared to July 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 214,412 vehicles; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 36.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,563 vehicles in July, an increase of 48 percent compared to July 2022.
Sales Highlights
- 2nd best July sales since 1993 with 30,629 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever July sales of CX-50 with 4,234 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 7,221 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever sales of CX-90 with 2,929 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 4,598 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 32,863 vehicles; an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 6,286 vehicles, an increase of 47 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 40,811 vehicles; an increase of 96 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
July
July
YOY %
% MTD
July
July
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,994
1,165
157.0 %
167.3 %
18,121
16,020
13.1 %
13.8 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,951
325
500.3 %
524.3 %
9633
6,371
51.2 %
52.1 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,043
840
24.2 %
29.1 %
8488
9,649
(12.0) %
(11.5) %
Mazda6
0
1
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
0
335
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
720
268
168.7 %
179.4 %
6,233
3,067
103.2 %
104.4 %
MX-5
367
107
243.0 %
256.7 %
3380
1,079
213.3 %
215.0 %
MXR
353
161
119.3 %
128.0 %
2853
1,988
43.5 %
44.3 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
7,221
6,040
19.6 %
24.3 %
45748
27,767
64.8 %
65.7 %
CX-5
12,443
11,009
13.0 %
17.5 %
92464
92,813
(0.4) %
0.2 %
CX-9
60
1,919
(96.9) %
(96.7) %
17419
18,099
(3.8) %
(3.2) %
CX-50
4,234
2,983
41.9 %
47.6 %
25700
7,770
230.8 %
232.6 %
MX-30
28
8
250.0 %
264.0 %
94
324
(71.0) %
(70.8) %
CX-90
2,302
0
-
-
6490
0
-
-
CX-90P
627
0
-
-
2143
0
-
-
CARS
3,714
1,434
159.0 %
169.4 %
24,354
19,422
25.4 %
26.1 %
TRUCKS
26,915
21,959
22.6 %
27.5 %
190,058
146,773
29.5 %
30.2 %
TOTAL
30,629
23,393
30.9 %
36.2 %
214,412
166,195
29.0 %
29.7 %
*Selling Days
25
26
177
178
