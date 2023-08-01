Sierra Digital Showcases Industry-Exclusive BTP Readiness Assessments at Major National SAP Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a world driven to realize cloud advantages fast, SAP's Business Technology Platform (BTP) offers a simple, revolutionary low-code/no-code alternative to traditional, cumbersome development cycles. And now, with the help of Houston-based Sierra Digital, a premiere SAP Partner, readying core code and data for the BTP revolution is simple, too.

Connectable to most any technology, BTP helps the enterprise community simplify, extend, and enhance SAP value to end users through the nimble addition of mini-apps that boast seamless real-time interaction with SAP Enterprise Resource Planning systems and near-universal integration capability. Scores of new apps, available today on the SAP Store, offer limitless opportunity to automate and optimize productivity in most every line of business.

Seizing BTP's many advantages requires careful pre-thought, though. Existing code and data sets must be "staged" to work hand-in-glove with the platform, a process made easy thanks to BTP CleanCore (code) and InFocus (data) Readiness Assessment Packs pioneered by Sierra.

"Sierra's two full-scale assessments accelerate CleanCore Conversion and Data Readiness, rapidly advancing SAP users towards the advantages of BTP. Cross-industry BTP apps pioneered by Sierra are game-changers, too." said David Maloney, Vice President of BTP Everywhere at SAP. "Such innovations mirror SAP's go-to-market strategy, enabling a hand-in-glove fit for virtually every SAP customer to optimize productivity, minimize cost & risk, elevate user experiences, and gain max value from existing SAP investments."

Sierra will showcase BTP Readiness Assessments at three upcoming SAP Conferences: SAP BTP Executive Customer Summit West (San Francisco, September 14-15), BTP Executive Customer Summit East (Philadelphia, September 21-22), and ASUG's SAP Best Practices for Oil & Gas (Dallas, September 13-15). For more information, or to request a free assessment demo, contact Sierra @ sales@sierradigitalinc.com.

About Sierra: SAP's BTP Application Innovation Station, Sierra Digital, connects business users to transformative technologies that simplify, enhance, and extend SAP system value without the time, cost, or risk of traditional development cycles. A global partner to SAP with major development centers on four continents, Sierra enables customers to attain rapid Cloud advantage through an SAP-certified "follow-the-sun" model comprised of low-code/no-code app development and expert adoption support. Privately held, Sierra is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs more than 300 in the United States and abroad.

