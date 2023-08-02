Children's Hospital of Orange County neonatologist Dr. Terrie Inder's study on preterm brains published in New England Journal of Medicine

ORANGE, Calif, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a review paper published in a recent issue (Aug. 3, 2023) of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), preterm babies face a high risk of long-term neurological and developmental disabilities, despite health care advances that are keeping them and very preterm infants alive.

Dr. Terrie Inder, an expert on the newborn brain and director of the Center for Neonatal Research at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), is the lead author of "Defining the Neurological Consequences of Preterm Birth." The paper provides a comprehensive study of what is known about neurological consequences of preterm birth, as well as recognizes the gaps. Dr. Inder wrote the 10-page paper, which has 93 research citations, with Dr. Joseph J. Volpe, a founder of neonatal neurology with his seminal book, Neurology of the Newborn, and Peter J. Anderson, Ph.D., who is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Globally, an estimated 15 million infants are born preterm (less than 37 weeks' gestation). Dr. Inder's paper focuses on brain injuries and long-term adverse neurologic effects of preterm babies and very preterm babies (those born between 32 weeks and 26 weeks). Because their brains have yet to mature, these infants are vulnerable to three types of brain injuries: those affecting the white matter, germinal matric-intraventricular hemorrhage, and cerebellar hemorrhage.

"We know these brain injuries occur commonly, although they are often unrecognized without magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of the infant's brain," said Dr. Inder. "We're still working on preventative strategies and remediating these injuries from having adverse neurological outcomes in later life through rehabilitation."

In addition to these three injuries, a preterm infant's time spent in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) can influence brain development with neurological consequences – for example, being cared for in an environment with lights, noises, and smells.

Other important factors include nutrition and nurturing, such as parent voice and touch/holding. There are also influences after discharge such as rehabilitation therapies and family care.

Dr. Inder's paper will pave the way for future studies on brain injuries, helping experts develop strategies to improve long-term neurological outcomes in the preterm infant.

Dr. Inder is considered one of the world's leading experts on neonatal brain injury. She has spent the better part of her career looking at MRIs to track the development of injuries and how the brain develops in preterm infants. To speak to her about her paper in NEJM, contact pr@choc.org.

