CompTIA Member Communities, Advisory Councils select 11 organizations for financial support in annual philanthropic endeavor

$130,000 in donations revealed at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven non-profit organizations in six countries will receive financial support from the member communities and industry advisory councils of CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce. The announcement of the 2023 award recipients was at ChannelCon 2023, the technology industry's premier annual conference for vendor-neutral collaboration, innovative ideas and actionable advice.

"These organizations are examples of how technology can be used to solve challenges and create brighter futures."

A total of $130,000 was awarded to organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the Netherlands. In the past 11 years, CompTIA's member communities and industry advisory councils have supported more than 70 organizations around the world with approximately $1.5 million in charitable giving.

"This year's group of charities is the perfect example of how technology can be used to solve challenges and create brighter futures across the globe," said M.J. Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "CompTIA and its member communities and councils are proud to support their work to build a stronger, more diverse technology industry and a better world."

Contributions made by CompTIA's member communities, advisory councils and the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) support local communities and improve education, access to resources and career options for individuals in need. Organizations receiving donations this year include:

New Zealand . ($5,000) Accelerating Aotearoa Incorporated aims to unlock local technology potential and enhance entrepreneurial mindsets through digital and traditional learning programs across

($10,000) Apps for Good provides free tech innovation courses to schools in the UK to help young people from all backgrounds develop computing and essential skills for brighter futures through technology.

Mountlake Terrace, Wash. , aims to achieve gender equity in STEM by working directly with teachers to provide STEM education and career advancement for girls and nonbinary youth from historically marginalized communities. ($5,000) Ignite Worldwide , headquartered in, aims to achieve gender equity in STEM by working directly with teachers to provide STEM education and career advancement for girls and nonbinary youth from historically marginalized communities.

Chicago , Milwaukee and Kansas City, Mo. , provides underserved young adults with technology-based workforce development, community leadership training, internships and job placement. ($30,000) i.c. stars , with locations inand, provides underserved young adults with technology-based workforce development, community leadership training, internships and job placement.

Orlando, Fla. , works to identify and report child predators and teach parents and guardians how to protect kids online. ($30,000) Innocent Lives Foundation , based in, works to identify and report child predators and teach parents and guardians how to protect kids online.

Irvine, Calif. , helps students become leaders and innovators by designing and developing projects that impact students' lives, initiate change in how decisions are made in schools and school districts, and inform national, state and local policymakers. ($5,000) Project Tomorrow of, helps students become leaders and innovators by designing and developing projects that impact students' lives, initiate change in how decisions are made in schools and school districts, and inform national, state and local policymakers.

the Netherlands by facilitating funding for cancer research. ($10,000) KiKa aims to cure childhood cancer inby facilitating funding for cancer research.

Europe understand their potential and the opportunities available in the science, technology and engineering industries. ($5,000) TeenTech Charity helps young people ages 8-18 in the UK andunderstand their potential and the opportunities available in the science, technology and engineering industries.

($15,000) The Cyber Helpline in the UK supports victims of cybercrime and online harm through a free 24/7 self-help service and links them with cybersecurity experts and resources.

Australia overcome educational inequality caused by poverty by providing learning programs and support throughout a child's life. ($5,000) The Smith Family aims to help children inovercome educational inequality caused by poverty by providing learning programs and support throughout a child's life.

Germany to recruit, promote and make women more visible in technology professions through mentorship, career coaching and more. ($10,000) Women in Tech works into recruit, promote and make women more visible in technology professions through mentorship, career coaching and more.

CompTIA's member-led communities in the ANZ, Benelux, DACH, North America and the UK and Ireland regions make CompTIA strong. Community members serve as influencers and ambassadors helping to advance the tech industry as well as their own businesses and careers. Six Industry Advisory Councils[1] shape how CompTIA addresses critical issues and opportunities in the IT industry. The CompTIA ISAO tailors proactive threat intelligence and actionable analysis to meet the needs of technology vendors, managed services providers, solution providers, integrators, distributors, business technology consultants and their customers. Visit CompTIA Connect to learn more.

