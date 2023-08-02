RISE Energy Summit 2023: Growth Opps and GO Green Energy Fund Unite Leaders for a Sustainable Future

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Opps is proud to announce RISE Energy Summit 2023, an all-day event that brings together businesses, communities, and governments to invest in our shared future. The event is a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about leveraging the historic $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act for clean energy and its potential to improve health, prosperity, and quality of life outcomes in our neighborhoods.

RISE Energy Summit 2023 is presented by Growth Opps and the GO Green Energy Fund, the first African American led Green Bank in the United States and the first Green Bank in the state of Ohio . RISE stands for: Resilience, Innovation, Sustainability, and Equity. The event will feature plenaries, panels, and interactive breakout sessions, focusing on expanding opportunities for catalytic, sustainable energy investment, to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The sessions will clarify roles and opportunities for everyday citizens, small businesses, large companies, community organizations, and local governments, to access expansive legislation, to create a cleaner, brighter and more prosperous future.

Michael Jeans , CEO of Growth Opps, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "RISE 2023 brings together national leaders, corporations, communities, and households to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities, and mobilize financing and private capital to support sustainable projects." We are excited to bring global perspective to local communities, to address the causes and effects of climate instability. Ohio ranks the 3rd worst state emitter of greenhouse gases in the U.S. and 27th in the world. It's time we build resilient 22nd century cities and economies where all who so choose can participate and thrive."

"The Inflation Reduction Act and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund create a unique opportunity to invest in a robust renewables infrastructure," says Ndeda N. Letson, Chairwoman of the Board of Growth Opps. "This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering sustainable and prosperous communities, while making an equitable and just energy transition."

For more information about RISE 2023 and how to get involved, visit Growthopps.org/Rise or contact events@growthopps.org.

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in underserved and disadvantaged, low and moderate income (LMI) communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide the solutions you need to address challenges your company faces. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund which is the country's first African American led Green Bank and the Green Bank for the State of Ohio, which deploys mission-driven capital to support small to large scale commercial, community, and industrial solar project development in Ohio.

