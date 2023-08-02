SENTINEL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES ADDRESSES IAP TRANSDUCER SHORTAGE WITH TRAUMAGUARD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of the ongoing supply issues affecting Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP) transducer kits, Sentinel Medical Technologies is stepping up to ensure that patient care remains uncompromised. The company's FDA-cleared product, TraumaGuard, is now readily available to fill the gap left by the shortage of CR BARD or Centurion IAP kits.

IAP monitoring is a critical component of patient care in OR and ICU settings. It serves as a crucial guide for medical teams in assessing the risk of developing Intra-Abdominal Hypertension (IAH) and Abdominal Compartment Syndrome (ACS), conditions that can have severe consequences if not addressed promptly. Given the critical importance of IAP measurements, the ongoing shortage of transducer kits has created obstacles for healthcare providers, increasing the barriers in delivering essential, life-saving care.

TraumaGuard offers a solution to this pressing issue. More than a product, TraumaGuard is a commitment to patient care. It provides continuous, hands-free monitoring of IAP, Core Body Temperature, and bladder drainage in critical care patients of all departments. Once administered, TraumaGuard can be left in place for 30 days, eliminating clinical staff burden and improving workflow.

Moreover, TraumaGuard's unique technology is designed with patient safety in mind. It actively detects advancement toward Abdominal Compartment Syndrome (ACS), sending proactive alerts to both bedside and nurses' stations while automatically recording and storing measurements in the existing EMR database. This allows for timely interventions that can prevent the escalation of negative patient conditions.

In addition to its clinical benefits, TraumaGuard also offers significant cost savings. When actively deployed, it reduces the overall cost of patient care while requiring no capital equipment and can be connected to existing bedside monitors. This makes TraumaGuard a cost-competitive and equivalent replacement to existing IAP devices.

Patrick Beer, DO, Critical Care Surgery Specialist, Hurley Medical Center, commented on the situation: "The availability of TraumaGuard comes at a time when IAP transducer kits are currently unavailable or discontinued. This shortage has been a major challenge for OR and ICU teams, who rely on IAP monitoring to assess the risk of Intra-Abdominal Hypertension (IAH) and Abdominal Compartment Syndrome (ACS)."

Sentinel Medical Technologies is committed to ensuring the availability of TraumaGuard now and in the future. The company understands the critical role that IAP monitoring plays in patient care and is dedicated to ensuring that healthcare providers have the tools they need to deliver the best possible outcomes.

About Sentinel Medical Technologies:

Sentinel Medical Technologies is a focused-leader in health technology, committed to saving lives with pressure monitoring. Founded with the mission to advance the standard of care, Sentinel offers a growing suite of innovative pressure-based monitoring devices that cater to a variety of disease states. By unlocking the power of data at the point of care, Sentinel delivers value-based healthcare solutions that are simple, efficient, and cost-effective. Our cutting-edge technologies are designed to solve unmet clinical needs, instill technological confidence in the workflow, and improve patient outcomes.

