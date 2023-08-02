Wodify Ushers in a New Era of Leadership: Welcomes New CEO and CPO

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wodify , the trailblazing company behind industry-first fitness software solutions, now marks a significant transition in leadership. In this transformative phase, the company welcomes Brendan Rice as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Matt Kenig as the Chief Product Officer (CPO), further strengthening its commitment to product innovation and customer service.

Wodify (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 2012 by Ameet Shah, Wodify has constantly evolved, catering to the diverse needs of the global fitness industry. Its pioneering digital performance tracking tool was just the beginning of a successful journey that has seen it earn the trust of thousands of businesses worldwide.

Today, Wodify is renowned as a ' Customer Retention Platform ', a comprehensive solution that helps fitness businesses better engage their clients, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce attrition. This evolution illustrates the company's unwavering focus on its clients and its dedication to serving the fitness community.

As part of this continued growth trajectory, the new CEO Brendan Rice is stepping up, having already led marketing, sales, and customer success functions at Wodify. Rice says, "We have a unique opportunity to empower fitness business owners across the globe through technology. We exist because of our customers, and our mission is to help them build thriving communities while transforming lives through fitness."

Matt Kenig, the new CPO, joined Wodify in 2020 and has shown strong leadership in driving product improvements. "As I step into my new role, my mission is to ensure that we never stop innovating. We will keep driving improvements, finding new ways to add value, and building a platform that's aligned with our customers' needs," Kenig states.

Founder Ameet Shah will continue to play a crucial role in the company, providing strategic guidance as Chairman of the Board. Shah's continued involvement ensures that Wodify's legacy of innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction remains at the heart of the company's strategy. "Brendan and Matt have both played an integral role in Wodify's success over the past few years. Their commitment and dedication to our customers and knowledge of the fitness landscape gives me full confidence in the future of Wodify," Shah affirms.

Wodify continues to revolutionize the fitness industry, helping over 5,000 businesses across 100 countries manage their operations efficiently. The platform has been celebrated for its intuitive design, comprehensive features, and dedication to continual product improvement.

To explore more about Wodify's exciting future and how it can elevate your fitness business, visit roadmap.wodify.com. To connect with the Wodify team, feel free to book a time to chat .

About Wodify:

Wodify is at the forefront of digital fitness, delivering a comprehensive platform that redefines gym management and customer retention. Their robust platform supports fitness businesses, equipping them with the tools to enhance performance tracking, member retention, and operational efficiency. With a commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach, Wodify consistently creates value for its global clientele, reshaping the way the fitness community interacts with technology. Explore how Wodify is driving the future of fitness at www.wodify.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wodify