BLANCO Expands SILGRANIT® Line with Two New Colors

Award-winning international kitchen solutions brand debuts Volcano Gray and Soft White colors and new BLANCO UNIT Inspirations

LUMBERTON, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutral tones continue to command kitchen colorways in 2023 and warm whites and grays are forecasted to remain on-trend for years to come. According to the National Kitchen and Bath Association 2023 Design Trends Report, 69% of interior designers are expecting earthy tones to be predominant in kitchens in the years ahead. BLANCO, the premium kitchen solutions brand backed by industry-leading German engineering, is pleased to unveil two new SILGRANIT® colors, Volcano Gray and Soft White, joining the nature-inspired palette in Summer 2023.

BLANCO Silgranit sinks are admired around the world for styles that coordinate and pop in kitchen spaces as part of a BLANCO UNIT, a customizable combination of a BLANCO sink, faucet, accessories and organization systems into one streamlined solution. Anyone from homeowners to interior designers can reference BLANCO's new signature UNIT Inspiration concepts as a guide to tailor their kitchen sink space to their unique household needs and interior style.

"With more than 60% of time in the kitchen spent at the sink and faucet workstation, BLANCO understands the importance of creating both functional and beautiful solutions," notes Edyta Drutis, BLANCO's Vice President, Brand & Marketing for North America. "Our expanded earthy Silgranit colors and on-trend BLANCO UNIT Inspirations take the guesswork out of kitchen design, while allowing consumers to enjoy total design freedom that reflects individual taste and lifestyle needs."

Volcano Gray

A matte, versatile mid-tone gray pulling inspiration from volcanic ash and natural clay with subtle hints of brown to reflect warmth. Volcano Gray is a rich neutral hue that complements darker industrial and transitional kitchen design styles.

Color Harmony UNIT Inspiration

Take color in the kitchen to new heights with the Color Harmony UNIT, which showcases a beautiful balance between metal faucet finishes and Silgranit tones. Mix and match BLANCO's diverse range of nature-inspired Silgranit sink hues with the brand's metal faucet and soap dispenser finishes in Matte Black and Satin Gold to achieve color harmony.

Complete the Color Harmony UNIT with any style sink and faucet for flexibility or the pictured IKON farmhouse kitchen sink and RIVANA Semi-Pro faucet in Matte Black or Satin Gold.

Soft White

Easily achieve a cohesive, serene setting in the kitchen with airy Soft White, a dove gray with nuances of beige that adapts well to both warm and cool tones. Influenced by untreated elements and materials, like sandstone and linen, this light gray works well with organic, contemporary and Scandinavian design styles.

Perfect Match UNIT Inspiration

The Perfect Match UNIT makes a monochromatic statement with a matching Silgranit sink, faucet, soap dispenser and drain. BLANCO's exclusive Silgranit colors guarantee a perfect match between sink and faucet, which eliminates the uncertainty of pairing hues together. BLANCO's color-coordinated faucet models include the LINUS, URBENA and ARTONA to match any Silgranit sink.

Create a Perfect Match UNIT with a Silgranit sink and a full- or dual-tone faucet. Pictured here is the modern VINTERA 30 sink with coordinating drain, the LINUS faucet and the LATO soap dispenser for added flair and function.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is the premium brand for well-thought-out kitchen water place solutions in residential homes. The BLANCO UNIT is characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. This wide range of product and the design, color and material options ensures flexibility for retailers and makes it easy for every kitchen lover to find their perfectly customized UNIT at BLANCO.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water place. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in around 100 countries and offers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. In addition to the company headquarters in Oberderdingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg, there are various production and logistics locations in southwest Germany and in the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, USA, Canada, Australia and China.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding. BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 30 years. BLANCO.com

