PharmaForce International: Leading US Oncology Companies are Favoring Value Over Volume Strategies in 2023

READING, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a report that benchmarks the commercial operations and marketing expenditures of leading Oncology organizations in the United States. The report covers several of the major 2023 sales and marketing trends. As selling strategies are ever-changing, the competitive Oncology market is constantly seeing new trends. A notable finding among these key trends is the move toward "value over volume" strategies.

In favor of value-based approaches, many Oncology companies profiled within the report have started to diverge from the traditional volume-based approaches. To accommodate value-centered sales methods, sales representatives are being encouraged to modify their selling strategies in recognition of the customers' change in interaction preferences post-COVID. Taking the healthcare professionals (HCPs) preferred methods into consideration, such as allowing for digital engagement to continue or allowing correspondence via text and email in a compliant way, creates valuable relationships instead of checking the box for metric purposes.

Dedicated Market Access and HEOR oncology teams also help enforce the value-based strategies by identifying barriers to treatment early and ushering in a smooth managed care experience. Market Access teams are being deployed earlier in drug development to ensure a smoother platform for launch. Meanwhile, companies are investing more into HEOR teams to demonstrate the value of innovative medicines.

Allison Keylor, Director of the United States Business Unit at PFI, states "One aspect from this edition of the Oncology study that stands out is many companies are finding the right balance to create real HCP penetration. Previously, volume of calls by deployed FTEs dictated volume of prescriptions. Currently, and moving forward, it is the value that is created by deployed personnel from sales to market access that focuses on patients and sustained partnerships with offices which drives prescribing. A concentration on quality interactions and a pivot from quantity."

In addition to the United States, Oncology benchmarking reports for the five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), were recently published in June 2023.

