Summer Book Drive Held by Books-A-Million Amplifies Donations for Local Schools

America's Hometown Bookseller unites communities across the nation with annual charitable event.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million has launched its annual Summer Book Drive, a month-long charity event aimed at benefitting local schools in the communities we serve. All 200+ locations are receiving many donations from loyal customers in support of schools chosen by each store's bookselling team.

The objective behind the Summer Book Drive is twofold – first, to provide schools with much-needed donations from customers and, second, to raise awareness for their sponsored school and the school's causes through in-store features. Books-A-Million hopes to foster long-lasting partnerships with educational institutions and be an ally for their ongoing success.

"The amazing customers and associates of Books-A-Million support the Summer Book Drive in a tremendous way," said Scott Kappler, Executive Vice President of Operations. "It's because of their generosity that this incredible campaign spreads the joy of reading to children and schools in need of extra resources."

This annual Summer Book Drive has become a highlight of the season, allowing generous Books-A-Million shoppers to make a positive impact on their community in a way that's just as easy as it is rewarding. By choosing a particular book to donate, they can ensure that their donation has personal meaning for them—and brings a welcome boost of joy to those who receive it.

Serving communities with the Summer Book Drive since ­­­2014, the company looks forward to another successful summer of uniting books with students and the schools they attend.

