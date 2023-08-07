Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bank of America Announces Dividend Correction on Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U

Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced a corrected dividend amount on the Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, originally announced on July 14, 2023.  The regular quarterly cash dividend is $22.05700 per depositary share and is payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-announces-dividend-correction-on-fixed-to-floating-rate-non-cumulative-preferred-stock-series-u-301894979.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.