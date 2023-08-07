BEEF. IT'S WHAT'S FOR DINNER. IS HERE TO HELP PLAN YOUR SUMMER GATHERINGS

Planning a get together at your house and not sure what to make? The beef experts compiled recipes from some of the industry's best chefs to help you plan the party of the summer.

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer draws to a close, it's time to squeeze in those last-minute gatherings. Party planning can be a chore, but the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has partnered with three celebrity chefs to take the guesswork out of the meal prep, no matter your party size.

Hosting a more intimate gathering? Wow your quests with Chef Tim Hollingsworth's Reverse-Seared Porterhouse with a Mushroom Chimichurri. "This recipe is perfect for 2-4 people, says Hollingsworth. The mushrooms pair perfectly with the steak and add the brightness you're looking for on a hot summer day." The Reverse-sear method is popular with chefs and home cooks alike, and the herbs elevate the dish, making it an instant crowd pleaser.

If you're planning a more casual get together with a few more friends, look no further than Chef Jordan Andino's twist on the classic steak sandwich. This Tri-tip Sirloin Sandwich with Soy Glaze and Thai Coleslaw takes your summer sandwich up a notch and is ideal for a gathering of 4-6 people. "Nothing says summer like beef on the grill. This is one of those sandwiches that pleases everyone in a crowd and tastes unforgettable," says Chef Andino. The Tri-Tip Steak is popular on the West Coast and known for it's ease of grilling and perfect, tender results when sliced and added to a delicious sandwich.

For a larger group, Chef Brooke Williamson's Spiced Tri-Tip Roast with Herbed Corn will be your new go to recipe. Rather than just the sirloin, the full Tri-tip roast is used in this recipe, making it ideal for a larger crowd of 6-8 people. "A Tri-Tip Roast is great for feeding a larger group. It grills up in about 20-30 minutes and can be served family-style, sliced against the grain on a platter, says Chef Williamson. I top mine with chili butter and herbed corn for that perfect summertime taste."

No matter your party size, time spent around the grill with family and friends will make for lasting memories. So bring your favorite people together for a delicious beef meal this summer.

For these and more recipes visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

