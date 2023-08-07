ESChat and Exacom Launch SaaS based Mission Critical Recording for Broadband Push-to-Talk Customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat, a leading provider of broadband push-to-talk (PTT) solutions, today announced the launch of a new service: ESChat Mission Critical Recording, Powered by Exacom. The new service leverages Exacom's advanced cloud-based logging recorder capabilities to provide ESChat customers with a secure, reliable, and scalable recording solution for cloud-hosted ESChat networks.

"We are excited to launch ESChat Mission Critical Recording in partnership with Exacom," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "Our new mission critical service provides ESChat customers with subscription-based logging and recording that requires no capital expenditures. The new service is secure, reliable, and scalable, and meets the needs of our broadband Push-to-Talk customers."

"Exacom is honored to be chosen by ESChat to deliver this solution to their customers", said Exacom President & CEO Al Brisard. "ESChat has long pushed the envelope in delivering advanced cloud-based communications services to their customers. We are excited that they recognized our cloud expertise and have partnered with us to fulfill this critical need."

Using the new recording service option, ESChat customers can securely store their PTT voice and associated metadata in a cloud-native recorder environment that is powered by Exacom. Once recorded, ESChat customers can easily find archived recordings within the Exacom logging recorder software interface. The software is browser-based and the data is hosted in a secure cloud environment, so customers can access their recordings from anywhere. In addition to using secure and scalable cloud-based technology, ESChat transmits audio and metadata to the Exacom recorder via a standards-based protocol.

ESChat chose to partner with Exacom because of their unique ability to support 100% cloud-native recording technology. "The Exacom product stands out against other solutions due to their cloud expertise that enables us to deliver the kind of solution our customers have come to expect from ESChat," said Lober. Because it is a cloud-based solution, customers don't need to purchase on-premise hardware or supply virtual machine components—typically a significant up-front investment—to record ESChat audio and metadata.

ESChat Mission Critical Recording, Powered by Exacom, is available now. For more information, please visit www.eschat.com .

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat.com) is the leading solution for broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services. ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing intercarrier interoperability. ESChat supports Quality of Service (QoS), Radio Access Network (RAN) Priority, and Preemption enhancements available to FirstNet subscribers, as well as QoS and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks. In North America, ESChat is the primary PTT offering by T-Mobile and TELUS.

ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

