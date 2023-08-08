ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2023 INDUCTEES

Induction benefits fellowships and honors founding family 160th anniversary
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance cross-cultural collaboration by celebrating Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally, the Asian Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Inductees today. Festivities benefit its Fellowship Academy, a workforce development program for diversity youth, ASD (autism spectrum disorder) fellows, and human trafficking survivors.
"Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity. We are honored to also celebrate our founding family's 160th Anniversary in America, and the Centennial of our season partner Biltmore Los Angeles," states Grammy Member Maki Hsieh, President & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame, and CEO of its founder Robert Chinn Foundation.
2023 Inductees:
Adele Lim, Cinema Director/Writer
Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO Wella Company
Ben Fong-Torres, Rolling Stone Icon
Charlie and Ling Zhang, Philanthropists
Doug Baldwin Jr, Founder/CEO Vault89, Super Bowl Champion
Dr. Lisa T. Su, Chair and CEO, AMD
Dr. Peter P. Lee, Immuno-Oncology Chair, City of Hope
Dr. Shang-Li and Betty Huang, Philanthropists
Far East Movement, Groundbreaking Artist
Jennifer Lee, EDM Producer (TOKiMONSTA)
Kiet Nguyen, U.S. Navy Cross Honoree
Lalisa Manoban, Cultural Icon (Blackpink)
Pin Ni, Founder & President, Wanxiang America
Rep. Marilyn Strickland, U.S. Congress
Sam Cho, Commissioner President, Port of Seattle
In Memoriam Inductees:
Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), Queen Icon
Rocky Aoki (1938-2008), Benihana Founder
Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952-2023), Legendary Composer
Santos Manuel (1814-1919), Tribal Elder, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Corporate Inductee: Nintendo
Artist Ambassador: Johnny Cash (1932-2003)
The announcement was streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, and TikTok. The Induction Ceremony on October 21, 2023 at Biltmore Los Angeles will be recorded for future broadcast. The Seattle Founders Gala honoring Pacific Northwest Inductees will be on September 29, 2023 at the Washington Athletic Club. Tickets and sponsorships are at www.asianhalloffame.org.
ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform that strengthens society by advancing Asian and Indigenous leadership, achievements, and service to the United States and globally. It was established in 2004 by the Robert Chinn Foundation, a private family with 160-years of contributions in America. Year-round programming trains local youth, empowers women founders, promotes cross-cultural content, and amplifies legislation. Contact SVP Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.
