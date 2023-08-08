Black Belt Community Foundation and Hatch Early Learning Partner to Empower Education in Underserved Communities

BBCF Head Start schools are Alabama's first to adopt new technology.

SELMA, Ala., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is delighted to announce its collaboration with Hatch Early Learning, a leading provider of educational technology solutions. This strategic partnership aims to advance the mission of BBCF and bring transformative educational opportunities to the Black Belt Head Start program in underserved communities.

BBCF (www.blackbeltfound.org/) is a non-profit organization committed to creating positive change in the Black Belt region of Alabama. Their mission is to improve the quality of life and foster opportunities for growth and development for the residents of the Black Belt community. In 2017, BBCF began administrating six separate Head Start schools in four counties of the Alabama Black Belt (Choctaw, Dallas, Marengo, and Wilcox).

The Black Belt Head Start program has recently implemented broadband access in their facilities as part of their ongoing commitment to enhancing education. This significant step will bridge the digital divide and provide students and teachers with unprecedented access to resources and information.

To complement this broadband initiative, the Black Belt Head Start program has invested in twenty cutting-edge IgniteTables from Hatch Early Learning (www.hatchearlylearning.com). The IgniteTable is an innovative educational tool designed to engage young learners through interactive and immersive experiences. BBCF Head Start schools will be the first schools in Alabama to adopt this new learning tool.

The introduction of the IgniteTables, combined with the implementation of broadband, is expected to be game-changing for the students and educators in the Black Belt community. Students will be better equipped to develop critical skills and knowledge essential for their future success with enhanced access to educational content and interactive learning materials.

"Hatch Early Learning is thrilled to be partnering with the Black Belt Community Foundation to support their mission of providing quality education and opportunities in underserved communities," said Sam Bonfante, President of Hatch Early Learning. "We believe that every child deserves access to a high-quality education, and through this collaboration, we are proud to contribute to the positive impact on the lives of young learners in the Black Belt community."

According to BBCF President, Felecia Lucky, "Head Start focuses on the whole child with an emphasis on education, health, nutrition, and social-emotional well-being, while preparing them to enter elementary school. In addition, we provide family support and promote family involvement. Being able to equip our schools with the latest, state of the art learning tools helps us to ensure that our Head Start students have every advantage we can make available for them. Being the first schools in Alabama to adopt this technology is doubly exciting!"

Taquila Monroe, Director of the Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start Program, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Hatch Early Learning represents a major milestone for our community. The introduction of broadband and the implementation of the IgniteTable solution will revolutionize the way our students learn and provide our educators with powerful tools to inspire and engage young minds. We are grateful for Hatch's support in advancing our educational initiatives and making a lasting difference in the lives of our children."

To mark the beginning of this transformative partnership, Hatch Early Learning will be coordinating a press event on August 11th in Selma, AL, in collaboration with the Black Belt Community Foundation. The event will include on-site training sessions and provide an opportunity for guests to meet with Sam Bonfante, the President of Hatch Early Learning, Taquila Monroe, the Director of the Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start program, and leaders of the Black Belt Community Foundation board of directors.

This momentous occasion signifies a step forward in educational innovation, equipping young minds in underserved communities with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

About Black Belt Community Foundation

The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Alabama's Black Belt region. BBCF provides support to community efforts in education, health and wellness, economic development, and cultural heritage preservation.

About Hatch Early Learning

Hatch Early Learning is a leading provider of educational technology solutions designed to foster interactive and engaging learning experiences for young children. With a commitment to transforming education, Hatch offers a range of innovative products tailored to enhance early childhood education.

