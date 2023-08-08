Centers for Advanced ENT Care Joins ENT Specialty Partners

Partnership brings together a network of ENT physicians across three states

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Specialty Partners (ESP) is pleased to announce that Centers for Advanced ENT Care (CAdENT), one of the nation's largest ear, nose and throat specialty groups, has joined its community of practices. This strategic alliance brings together two leading otolaryngology organizations renowned for their physician-led approach to exceptional patient care and expands ESP's footprint to the mid-Atlantic region.

The Centers for Advanced ENT Care is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier provider of comprehensive ear, nose, and throat services. (PRNewswire)

ENT Specialty Partners becomes one of the largest ENT practices in the country with its newest partnership.

With this partnership, CAdENT's 18 clinical locations across Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia join a network of 18 Texas clinics. The 30 physicians from CAdENT and their practice teams will have the full support of ESP's best-in-class clinical expertise and operational resources.

"We are thrilled to welcome Centers for Advanced ENT Care into the ENT Specialty Partners community," said Ron Kuppersmith, M.D., CEO of ESP. "Our shared values of patient-centered care and physician leadership make this a perfect collaboration. Together, we are positioned to lead the way in delivering exceptional healthcare experiences and achieving better outcomes for our patients."

ENT Specialty Partners will continue to prioritize patient well-being across all its clinic locations, ensuring patients receive personalized attention and tailored treatment plans. The physician-led teams of ESP and CAdENT bring a wealth of experience, with numerous nationally-recognized otolaryngology thought leaders driving the organization's vision of being the foremost ENT provider in the United States.

"By joining forces with ENT Specialty Partners, we are well-positioned to address the evolving healthcare needs of our communities while upholding the highest standards of clinical excellence," said Marc Dubin, M.D., CAdENT's President and CEO. "We are excited about the opportunity to work together with other like-minded physicians to help advance our specialty."

Now with locations in Texas, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia, ENT Specialty Partners establishes its position as one of the largest national practices in otolaryngology. With a vast network of expert physicians, state-of-the-art services, and a commitment to innovation, ESP is dedicated to advancing the field of ENT and improving patient outcomes.

About ENT Specialty Partners

ENT Specialty Partners (ESP) is achieving excellence in patient care through building a collaborative community of ear, nose, and throat specialists. ESP brings together world-class physicians, practice solutions, team members, and innovations to be the foremost provider of ENT services in the country.

The ESP community now includes more than 60 ENT physicians and a wide network of advanced practice providers and audiologists/hearing specialists. These teams provide a wide range of services in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 36 locations in Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at ENTSP.com .

