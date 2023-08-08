GREENIES PROMOTES DIGESTIVE HEALTH WITH NEW SUPPLEMENT POWDER

An expansion to their line of supplements, the new product contains a clinically proven probiotic to support your dog's digestive health

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GREENIES™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, released the newest product in its line of supplements, GREENIES Digestive Probiotic Supplement Powder for Dogs, and is available on shelves nationwide now.

GREENIES Digestive Probiotic Supplement is a powder meal topper with a probiotic that helps maintain a natural balance within your dog's digestive system. Dogs of all ages, puppies, adults, and seniors, can benefit from this tasty supplement powder.

Not only is the Probiotic Supplement Power made with high quality ingredients and formulated without artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors, but it is made with a clinically proven probiotic to support digestive health, contains billions of live and active probiotics proven to promote intestinal microbiome, and promotes optimal stool quality. With a probiotic developed in collaboration with nutritionists, researchers, and a veterinarian, this supplement powder is a great addition to a dog's daily routine to support a happy and healthy tummy.

"The health and well-being of our pets is always top priority," said Edwin Padilla, Marketing Director for the GREENIES Brand. "We're constantly looking for new, innovative ways to make your pets' wellness routine easy and drool-worthy, which is why the GREENIES Digestive Probiotic Supplement Powder is delicious, formulated with a clinically proven probiotic and most importantly, supports your dog's digestive and immune health."

The GREENIES Digestive Probiotic Supplement comes in a package with 30 small, individual packets in each box, providing a month's worth of daily digestive support for your dog.

To purchase or learn more about the GREENIES Digestive Probiotic Supplement Powder, visit www.greenies.com and follow the GREENIES brand (Facebook, Instagram) on social media.

About the GREENIES™ Brand

The GREENIES™ brand puts the fun back in pet parenting by offering a line of dental treats that are irresistibly tasty and help keep your pet's teeth clean day after day. Proudly made in USA facilities with quality, natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients from around the world, vet-recommended GREENIES™ dental treats clean teeth by using dogs' natural chewing action to clean the surfaces of their teeth. For more information, visit www.Greenies.com or Facebook.com/Greenies.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

