Deloitte Named a Leader in Climate Change Consulting by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as a leader for climate change consulting services, according to Verdantix's report Green Quadrant: Climate Change Consulting 2023.

Verdantix, an independent analyst firm, evaluated 15 climate change consulting providers and named Deloitte as one of the leading providers with comprehensive capabilities. Deloitte received the top score for vision, strategy and innovation. Verdantix's analysis benchmarks climate change consulting offerings against four categories: climate resilience strategy and implementation; net-zero carbon strategy and implementation; climate data management and disclosures; and asset-level decarbonization.

Verdantix defines climate change consulting as "services, comprising skilled professionals, methodologies and data resources that support corporates on their journey towards decarbonization and climate resilience, encompassing strategy, operations, opportunities and risk."

According to a Deloitte Global C-Suite survey conducted in October 2022, the market for sustainability and climate change consulting has grown significantly in recent years, with the climate crisis top of mind for executives and 75% of executives said their organizations have increased their sustainability investments over the past year. This analysis from Verdantix helps executives across various industries determine which professional services provider to work with to help solve some of their most pressing sustainability and climate challenges.

The analysis finds that "Deloitte blends deep strategic and technical expertise for climate change consulting services," and highlights strengths in carbon data management and accounting; climate risk, strategy, and governance; and climate risk, opportunity, and adoption disclosures capabilities. The report emphasizes that Deloitte should be shortlisted by "financial institutions looking to improve the quality of their Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)- aligned disclosures" and "organizations seeking to develop and commercialize carbon abatement."

Deloitte's Global Sustainability & Climate practice is comprised of over 4,000 practitioners located around the world and Deloitte has been providing climate change consulting services for over two decades. Embedding a climate perspective into everyday work is a priority across all Deloitte businesses and geographies, and in 2022 Deloitte launched a pioneering global learning program to enhance the climate knowledge and skills of its 415,000 people.

"We are proud of this important recognition for our Sustainability & Climate practice and our comprehensive services around the globe. We are dedicated to working with our clients on their most urgent challenges while working toward a just and fair transition, and recognize that addressing the climate crisis is incredibly complex," says Jennifer Steinmann, Sustainability & Climate Practice leader, Deloitte Global. "Our practice is focused on orchestrating systemic change to achieve tangible impact for climate, nature, and society by working with clients, partners, and coalitions to deliver ambitious transformative change at speed."

Verdantix noted, "Deloitte has developed a collaborative approach to managing climate change, in tandem with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), other firms and entrepreneurs, through initiatives and incubators such as the Sustainability Next program, the GreenSpace Tech initiative, and the Deloitte Center for Sustainable Progress."

The analysis also highlighted Deloitte's rapid acquisition strategy for climate change consulting, which has expanded "the firm's capabilities in the fields of carbon strategy, decarbonization technology and infrastructure engineering."

"Through our cutting-edge climate technology portfolio like GreenSpace Tech and GreenLight Solution, Deloitte provides clients with access to actionable insights and strategies as well as a globally connected ecosystem of climate technologies and innovators to help them unlock a clear, actionable roadmap optimized for decarbonization and return-on-investment," says Dilip Krishna, Sustainability & Climate Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte Global. "We are bringing together our client relationships, industry and technology knowledge, and ecosystem relationships to not only close the net-zero gap but also make climate technology investments focused on strategic growth and rooted in systems change."

