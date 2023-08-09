IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Sportage arrives with mindful updates, including interior and exterior safety additions. Rear (second row, seat-mounted) airbags and LED (projection type) headlights are now standard. All trim levels now feature a 2.5L GDI SULEV30 engine. The SX AWD trim level is no longer available.

Kia Announces 2024 Sportage Pricing (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Sportage delivers a diverse lineup of trim levels, including the X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige, which allow drivers to venture further into nature with off-road ready features including all-terrain tires.

The Sportage was redesigned in 2023 to deliver more of everything for today's savvy, adventurous consumers. The 2023 Sportage was crowned "Top Compact SUV" by J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study and ALG Residual Value Awards.

ICE Lineup

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination)

LX $27,090 LX AWD $28,890 EX $29,090 EX AWD $30,890 SX $32,590 SX Prestige $34,590 SX Prestige AWD $36,390 X-Line $31,890 X-Pro $36,090 X-Pro Prestige $37,890

Engine:

2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine; 187 horsepower/178 lb.-ft. of torque and 2,500 lb.* towing capacity (*with trailer brakes)

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG:

City: 23-25 Highway: 26-33 Combined: 26-28

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) Includes Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Cruise Control

Driver Attention Warning 4

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

Highway Driving Assist 5

Lane Following Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Navigation Smart Cruise Control

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

Rear Parking Sensors

Parking Collision Avoidance Reverse

Safe Exit Warning 6

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 183.5 in. Overall Width: 73.4 in. Overall Height: 65.6 - 66.9 in. (with roof rack7) Wheelbase: 108.5 in.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. The EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

6 When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

7 Roof rack attachment sold separately and not included. Always carry cargo safely.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America