Memorial Hermann Health System Makes a Strategic Investment in Capital Rx Customer Solutions Platform

Strategic investment will fuel the development of JUDI® – the new platform standard for claims processing – and overall growth of full-service customer solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America, has received a strategic investment from Memorial Hermann Health System, a non-profit health system committed to creating healthier Houston communities. Memorial Hermann joins Capital Rx's existing investors in supporting the development of JUDI®, the new standard for backend claims processing platforms in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) industry, and the overall growth of Capital Rx's full-service PBM and pharmacy benefit administration (PBA) platform as a service (PaaS) solution.

"We're thrilled to have the investment support of Memorial Hermann as we work to modernize this country's claims processing infrastructure and deploy our aligned customer model to more employers, unions, municipalities, and other payers to create enduring change," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder & CEO of Capital Rx. "It's especially rewarding because we share the same values and prioritize community, compassion, credibility, and having the courage to be innovative in everything we do."

Capital Rx's JUDI brings exponential operational efficiency and control to Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans and prescription claims processing. A modern, open, and scalable platform, JUDI allows for seamless communication and data integration between vendors and across the continuum of care. Importantly, its intuitive design and workflows save time, allowing health systems and other payers to allocate resources more efficiently and toward what matters most: caring for patients and members in the communities and populations they serve.

"As we assessed the health care ecosystem for innovative capabilities to help accelerate the evolution of the pharmacy service model and prescription claims processing, Capital Rx's vision for a framework that prioritizes efficiency and allows for exceptional patient care set the company apart for investment consideration," said Feby Abraham, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Memorial Hermann. "Capital Rx's platform is focused on bringing clarity and consistency to drug prices, broadening access to medication, and helping its clients control pharmacy costs, all without sacrificing member service and patient outcomes."

The Health Management Academy's Strategic Partnership Alliance, which explores new venture and investment opportunities on behalf of a group of the country's largest health systems, identified Capital Rx as a mission-aligned disruptor with next-generation technology for its members, including Memorial Hermann.

To learn more about Capital Rx's pharmacy benefit administration capabilities and JUDI, please visit: Capital Rx – JUDI®

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 32,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 260 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals, and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 115 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all. To learn more, visit: https://memorialhermann.org/

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood, and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through an efficient Single-Ledger Model™ that increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. The company's cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem, servicing over 2.4 million members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx.com.

