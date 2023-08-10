WindRose Portfolio Company Healthmap Raises $100 Million to Continue Fighting Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Healthmap Solutions, Inc. ("Healthmap"), has raised $100 million to support the ongoing expansion of its business. Healthmap is a national population health management company focused on kidney disease. The company has grown rapidly and is currently contracted with its health plan customers to serve over 160,000 individuals.

The funding will provide the company with the resources to implement newly awarded business and the balance sheet strength to support the growing portion of HealthMap's covered lives that are contracted under capitated arrangements. Today, Healthmap is contracted to manage over $3 billion in healthcare spend through risk-based arrangements with a number of the country's leading health plans and at-risk providers. WindRose financed the transaction, which included commitments from WindRose's sixth fund as well as a new WindRose vehicle capitalized and led by StepStone Group ("StepStone") and joined by other new and existing investors.

"We are thrilled to build on our partnership with Healthmap as they expand their business and fulfill their mission of improving care and lowering costs for polychronic patients," said Oliver T. Moses, WindRose Managing Partner.

Adam Johnston, Partner at StepStone said, "We are excited to support a high-quality asset in Healthmap that can make a material positive impact on patient outcomes. We believe WindRose is the ideal partner to continue generating value for all stakeholders involved."

Eric Reimer, Healthmap's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are grateful for the ongoing support of our investor group and excited to have ample resources to maintain our rapid growth. We believe that Healthmap has built a differentiated approach to managing chronic kidney disease. It is rewarding to see the market's enthusiasm for our program and the positive impact we are having on patients' lives."

Evercore served as financial advisor on the transaction and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of a health plan's providers to maintain access, minimize disruption and deliver personalized whole-person care from trusted providers. Healthmap's approach is to proactively plan care transitions and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach improves care, outcomes, and patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages approximately $3 billion in investments. WindRose is based in New York, NY and invests in companies primarily based in North America. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of June 30, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $640 billion of total capital, including $143 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

