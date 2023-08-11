New Series Offer Customers Modern and Functional Office Furniture Sets

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Desk brings the Gravity and Canyon series to the Madison Liquidators online marketplace which offers casegood and benching concepts for modern business. These series are ramping up at Madison Liquidators with continued rollouts in the upcoming weeks. The Gravity and Canyon series are where design and function come together. The goal is to allow customers to create the perfect work environment in any office plan.

Canyon Series Casegoods Executive Desk by Maverick Desk. Now Available at Madison Liquidators! (PRNewswire)

The Maverick Desk Canyon series of office furniture desk sets prioritizes open office concepts. Open spaces, with a communal work environment, that are vibrant with natural light and warmly inviting colors is the focus of this series. Canyon utilizes vivacious colors to add accent to otherwise modern and traditional office furniture finishes. The high-quality melamine, a type of commercial grade laminate used in the series, allows customers to purchase durable furniture solution.

Customized style and branding for a company office is possible with The Gravity series . Finish options, accent colors, and upholstery colors provide hundreds of unique combinations. With the number of choices, Madison Liquidators is hoping to signal to consumers that office design doesn't have to appear basic or formulaic. With The Maverick Desk series, office furniture sets are brought into the limelight of today's market as a beacon of sophisticated yet simplistic style for any business looking to make a laid-back and open impression on clients.

As the industry standard for quality office furniture, Madison Liquidators has continually forged a path to bring the latest office furniture trends, including open office concept and color to consumers. The Gravity and Canyon series desk sets from Maverick Desk are the latest office furniture set that tastefully pairs these trends with tradition. To better meet the needs of businesses and residential customers, new and long-lasting partnerships will continue to result in quality-backed, simple to click and ship functional choices for the Madison Liquidators online office furniture marketplace.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Liquidators