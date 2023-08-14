HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Unveils Renewed Comfort - 2024 Color Collection of the Year

Brand also reveals 2024 Color of the Year, Persimmon, an earthy terracotta with tangerine tones

CLEVELAND, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams unveils its 2024 Color Collection of the Year, Renewed Comfort, and the distinguished 2024 Color of the Year, Persimmon, curated by HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Color Marketing Manager, Ashley Banbury. The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is composed of shades that embody tranquility, comfort and rejuvenation.

Available exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com, the designer-inspired 2024 Color Collection of the Year includes 10 refreshing neutrals combined with gentle, bright shades that create a new twist on traditional color combinations. Persimmon, the 2024 Color of the Year, brings a sense of comfort into the home with natural hues to soften the space. Customers can mix and match shades from the Color Collection to make a statement, giving space to feel renewed with comfort.

"The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style – bringing a sense of comfort into the home with a new, refreshed outlook," Banbury says. "The shades in our 2024 Color Collection of the Year feel familiar and dependable, yet versatile, with the ability to be reshuffled to create a custom look for your home."

The 2024 Color of the Year and Color Collection of the Year

2024 Color of the Year, Persimmon (HGSW6339) : Persimmon is a grounded earthy terracotta shade that feels energetic and refreshing. Persimmon's warm, earthy elements add an uplifting personal touch to the home. "Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation. The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life," Banbury says.

2024 Color Collection of the Year, Renewed Comfort: The 2024 Color Collection of the Year is comfortable and soft with a balance of vibrancy. It allows DIYers and professionals alike to fully embrace a unique style. Whether you find comfort in simplicity and minimalism, or eccentricity and whimsy, color experts have thoughtfully matched each color to offer a collection that is customizable, versatile and timeless.

Ways to Use Our 2024 Color Collection of the Year

Color is becoming the main accessory in the home. Mix and match the expertly coordinated uplifting and traditional shades of the Renewed Comfort Color Collection to bring a unique, personal touch to your space while bringing soft, renewed comfort into the home.

The HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Collection of the Year is available now exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com. For more information on the HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Collection of the Year, please visit: www.hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com/en/colors/2024-color-collection-of-the-year.

