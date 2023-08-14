Massumi + Consoli Continues Expansion in New York with Tax Partner David E. Mannion

Former Kirkland Partner Will Bolster Firm's M&A Tax Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide boutique law firm focused on private equity transactional and advisory work, is pleased to announce that David E. Mannion has joined the Firm's Tax practice group as a Partner in its New York City office. David is the latest in a string of high-profile additions to the Firm's New York City office, including Carmen Wong, Jared Bryant and Benjamin Howard as the Firm continues to fortify its growing nationwide presence and enhance the depth of its capabilities for middle market transactions and advisory work.

David joins his former Kirkland & Ellis tax partner, Ryan Roberts, at Massumi + Consoli to bolster the Firm's Tax practice, which also recently added associate Misha Goodwin. He brings substantial experience representing private equity funds and their portfolio companies, along with other public and private companies on the tax aspects of complex domestic and cross-border business transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, reorganizations and restructurings.

"Having earned his reputation as a top transactional tax lawyer at K&E, David will bring a wealth of further experience and knowledge in servicing our clients," said Anthony Consoli, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "David's addition underscores our dedication to our core practice areas within the private equity industry, and he will help us continue our mission of delivering an unmatched value proposition for our investor clients."

With David joining the Firm, Massumi + Consoli continues to strengthen its position in the New York market, and his arrival further enhances the Firm's ability to deliver full-service transactional support to clients and provide innovative, pragmatic and efficient tax structuring guidance for transactions of all sizes.

"David's arrival is a testament to our growing stature and marks a significant step in strengthening our nationwide presence," said Peter Massumi, the Firm's other co-founder. "We continue to focus on enhancing our full-service capabilities to provide clients with a one-stop shop for their transactional needs."

"Massumi + Consoli is helping clients achieve their goals by combining the highest levels of sophistication, commercial advice, quality and responsiveness with some of the industry's top legal minds," said David. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work alongside these leading lawyers, including my former K&E partners, to contribute to the firm's premier M&A and private equity work."

About Massumi + Consoli LLP:

Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A, fundraising and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate and investment management matters outside of the transactional context. MCLLP's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

