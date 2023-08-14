Senior Market Sales® Launches Dental Quoting Tool With Exclusive Comparison of Projected Out-of-Pocket Costs

QuoteDental.com™ Available for Independent Insurance Agents in Time for Medicare AEP

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), a premier insurance marketing organization (IMO) serving independent insurance agents, has launched a proprietary tool that compares out-of-pocket costs for dental insurance from multiple carriers — a first-of-its kind feature that saves time and positions agents for dental sales.

QuoteDental.com™ makes it easier for agents to compare plans beyond just premium.

QuoteDental.com™ makes it easier for agents to compare plans beyond just premium and enables them to show clients the powerful impact of foregoing dental insurance. It does this by calculating projected out-of-pocket costs based on a client's expected usage and provides side-by-side comparison of different plans' costs.

"There is not another tool on the market that does this," said Dwane McFerrin, Senior Vice President, Med Solutions, at SMS.

The tool also allows agents to model plans and their costs over time. This is an attractive and important feature for dental plans, which often have waiting periods. Agents can easily show how a plan that's more affordable initially may end up costing more after two years, for example — eliminating unwelcome surprises to a client and helping them find the best plan for their needs and timelines.

"With QuoteDental.com, agents can say to clients, 'Based on your age, location and dental health, this is your expected out-of-pocket cost for dental care if you don't have insurance the next two years, and here's what it would be if you did have insurance,'" McFerrin said. "It's very effective at helping clients see the value of dental insurance and that the plan they ultimately pick is the right one for them."

Older adults experience an elevated prevalence of tooth decay, periodontal disease, and tooth loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And oral and general health are interrelated, with much evidence showing connections between chronic diseases and dental health. Yet, almost half of all Medicare beneficiaries (47%) did not have a dental visit within the past year (as of 2018), and nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries (47%), or 24 million people, did not have dental coverage as of 2019, according to KFF.

Traditional Medicare does not cover dental care, and while Medicare Advantage health insurance plans can include some dental services, the extent of coverage varies.

"Insurance agents play an important role in helping older Americans understand the dental coverage gap when leaving employer dental plans and transitioning to Medicare," McFerrin said. "QuoteDental.com is another way that SMS is equipping agents to provide meaningful client education and solutions, while also growing their businesses. By helping clients find affordable dental insurance, agents mitigate health and financial risks that can make a big difference in clients' lives."

Agents can access and use QuoteDental.com through SMS at no cost. When used in conjunction with SMS' proprietary Lead Advantage Pro® platform — an all-in-one lead-to-enrollment tool, also available at no cost — agents will save time and be able to see more clients, McFerrin said.

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

