Blueprint Prep Makes the Inc. 5000 List at No. 2105 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Blueprint Prep, a premier education company specializing in lifelong professional advancement and test preparation, ranks No. 2105 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to debut on the Inc. 5000 list this year," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint Prep. "The award is a recognition of the hard work and results our team has generated to accomplish our mission: to offer captivating, entertaining, personalized prep that prepares students and professionals in the fields of law, medicine and healthcare to face the high-stakes situations they'll experience, in turn empowering them to improve the lives of others."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 219 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,186,006 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Blueprint Prep is an innovative, award-winning educational platform for high-stakes test prep in the legal and medical fields. Established in 2005 by founder and CEO, Matt Riley, Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. Blueprint offers a unique combination of engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, and the latest AI-driven adaptive learning technology. As the recipient of many accolades and awards, including multiple EdTech Cool Tool Awards and the "Overall Career Prep Company of the Year" in 2023 by EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Thanks to its commitment to innovation, Blueprint is the top choice for learners, whether for test prep or lifelong professional prep.

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisitions of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

