Erickson Immigration Group Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading corporate immigration law firm, is on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Erickson Immigration Group has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list for our outstanding growth in 2019 – 2022!

"As a firm that prides itself on supporting the global growth goals of our industry-defining clients, it's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000. To be recognized for our outstanding business development and growth since 2019, along with so many other companies we hold in high esteem, is an accomplishment our entire team earned and can share," said Rob Taylor, Erickson Immigration Group partner and shareholder.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

EIG provides comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. EIG is known globally for its signature 'Perfect Plus' service – the most dedicated legal teams achieving outstanding results, industry-leading technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security.

"As a people-driven, people-supporting business, it's deeply gratifying to be recognized for our business growth by Inc. Since our founding, EIG has been defined as a firm that cares about its people and whose people are, in turn, dedicated to their clients. EIG, as a Top Workplace for our employees and a Best Law Firm for Women and Diversity, has earned the reputation of offering outstanding technology, industry-leading results, and remarkable service, and allowed us to grow in this award-winning way," said Justin Parsons, Erickson Immigration Group partner and shareholder.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

