Medicus IT Welcomes Emily Sorrick as new Chief People Officer, Strengthening Commitment to Inclusive Excellence

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a trailblazer in healthcare technology solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Emily Sorrick as Chief People Officer. Welcoming Emily Sorrick to the executive leadership team underscores the company's steadfast commitment to nurturing an inclusive work environment.

"As Medicus propels healthcare into the future, we recognize that our people are our most invaluable asset," stated Chris Jann, Medicus' Chief Executive Officer. "It's with immense pleasure that we introduce Emily Sorrick as our Chief People Officer. Her strategic insight and unwavering commitment to cultivating a dynamic, inclusive workplace culture deeply resonates with our core values."

Emily Sorrick brings a wealth of experience to her role, with a proven track record of enhancing workforce dynamics and championing diversity and inclusion. Her appointment further solidifies Medicus' commitment to optimizing healthcare IT transformation through innovative solutions and services, like mCare™ Managed Services, Virtual Technology Executive™, and Service Bank™.

Emily is a distinguished University of Alabama graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management. Her illustrious career complemented her academic foundation, including a prominent Human Resources (HR) leadership role at the Tennessee Valley Authority and Lowe's Company. With her education and extensive experience, Emily brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, exemplifying her commitment to excellence in business administration and HR leadership.

"I have always believed that a company's culture is the heart and soul of its success. My journey has allowed me to witness and actively shape organizational culture's vibrant tapestry. I thrive on positively impacting the very fabric of a growing and innovative company. Guided by empowerment, collaboration, and continuous learning, I foster an environment where everyone's uniqueness contributes to our brilliance. Together, we craft a culture that drives growth and becomes a source of inspiration for all.", said Emily Sorrick, Medicus' Chief People Officer.

When not driving cultural transformation, Emily enjoys hitting the golf course and playing pickleball. These pursuits reflect her strategic approach to both work and leisure, where precision and collaboration intertwine seamlessly.

About Medicus IT:

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

