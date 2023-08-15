Recruiting Begins for US Radiology Connexia: A Next Generation Teleradiology Organization Focused on Flexibility, Quality, and Connectivity

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists , one of the country's premier physician-owned radiology practices, is excited to begin recruiting for US Radiology Connexia , its new teleradiology organization designed to provide high-quality remote work options that meet the evolving needs of radiologists across various career stages.

As US Radiology continues to see rising demand for outpatient imaging across its national network of physician practices and imaging centers, ensuring access to subspecialized radiologists will be a critical aspect of continuing to provide the highest quality patient care. Additionally, traditional ways of practicing radiology continue to evolve as the next generation of physicians seeks out a balanced lifestyle with remote, flexible work options. Connexia is specifically tailored to address both the rapidly growing demand for outpatient imaging services across US Radiology and the desire for a flexibility-first lifestyle among radiologists.

At Connexia, radiologists can experience a more flexible work/life balance while maintaining career advancement, competitive compensation, and peer connectivity. A focus on daytime, subspecialized outpatient reading allows Connexia radiologists to work full-time or part-time schedules and achieve their desired lifestyle on their terms. With a commitment to clinical quality, a connection to a leading national radiology organization, and a robust technology support infrastructure, Connexia aims to redefine the teleradiology landscape and support continued growth across US Radiology.

Lindsay Muns, President of US Radiology Connexia, emphasized the organization's role in providing more inclusive teleradiology opportunities and helping to address the growing need for physicians at US Radiology in the face of increasing demand. "Connexia brings together the best of both worlds," she stated. "Our radiologists can enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a teleradiology environment while being part of a thriving professional community dedicated to quality, collaboration, and excellence. We believe that one of the keys to attracting and retaining talented physicians in this competitive market is providing more options for radiologists who might otherwise consider changing professions, as well as appealing to the next generation of physicians-in-training."

The foundation of US Radiology Connexia rests upon a robust clinical quality infrastructure, which sets it apart from other teleradiology providers. Dr. Paul Taheri, Chief Clinical Officer at US Radiology, spoke about the organization's commitment to clinical excellence, saying, "We have created Connexia with a quality-first mindset, built upon US Radiology's strong foundation and extensive experience. Our physicians are empowered by a physician-led clinical governance framework, enabling them to deliver top-tier interpretations predominantly in their subspecialty while maintaining the highest standards in clinical quality to best serve patients and referring providers. With this strong foundation, Connexia is poised to become the go-to destination for radiologists looking to shape their careers on their terms."

Interested candidates can learn more about nationwide teleradiology opportunities at US Radiology Connexia, connect with a recruiter, and apply directly for currently open positions at: https://www.usradiology.com/careers/connexia.

About US Radiology Connexia

US Radiology Connexia is a daytime teleradiology practice, integrated into US Radiology's existing physician practices and outpatient imaging platform – one of the largest networks in the country. Providing a flexibility-first lifestyle while enabling clinical excellence and peer-to-peer connectivity, Connexia lets you practice in your subspecialty on your terms.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the country's largest and most progressive radiology groups. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

