Brighter Days Await. TCL Will Unveil the Latest Mini LED Technology and Flagship Product Line Up in August

Watch on August 29th at 14:00 CEST on YouTube (@TCL Electronics).

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the Global top 2 TV brand[1] and a leading consumer electronics company, will unveil its brand-new flagship products and innovations during its 2023 Global Product Launch which will be live on YouTube on August 29th, 14:00 CEST.

2023 TCL Global Flagship Product Launch (PRNewswire)

TCL will be sharing its most memorable moments in 2023, latest QD-Mini LED technology first introduced to the market and showcase its new flagship XL home theater products, smart home appliances, the upcoming range of NXTPAPER devices and other innovations.

Details are as follows:

Online 2023 TCL Global Flagship Product Launch

Date: August 29th, 2023

Time: 14:00 CEST or GMT+2

Livestream: @TCLElectronics on YouTube

