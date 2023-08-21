Business Break
Toronto Stock Exchange, Antibe Therapeutics Inc., View From The C-Suite

Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dan Legault, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSX: ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation, safer medicines for pain and inflammation. The company's proprietary drug platform is designed to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs, a class of drugs used by most North Americans and by billions of people globally. https://antibethera.com/

