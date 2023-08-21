Yirumi Launches 'Bijou Mini', an air purifier that can ventilate without opening the window by installing it around the window

It's a small size that greatly reduces frustration and allows remote control

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yirumi Co., selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project, is manufacturing ventilation air purifiers to convert contaminated indoor air into clean air. The CEO of this company explained that he had a frustrating experience because he couldn't ventilate freely when the fine dust level is high, so he developed an air purifier that can bring clean air into the house without opening the window and release bad air from the house.

Bijou Mini, launched by the company, is an air purifier that can ventilate without opening the window, installed, and used around the window, and boasts a "mini" and slim size as the product name suggests. As a 6.4cm guide bar is installed, the frustration caused by blindfolding is greatly reduced, compared to other companies' products.

In addition, if customers use a double window, they don't have to open and close the outer window. This is because ventilation is possible without opening the outer window by applying the world's first double guide bar. Maximum power consumption is also very low. It is 13.2W, so customers can use it without worrying about electricity bills.

To use the air purifier, there is a remote-control function that can be easily operated from a distance without approaching the window where the product is installed and pressing the button. The dust collection filter replacement cycle is 4 months if the product is used 10 hours a day. If there is no filter to replace immediately, customers can touch the power button for more than 5 seconds to initialize the replacement cycle. The pre-filter can be separated and washed, so it can be managed more cleanly.

Finally, Bijou Mini has a four-stage ventilation mode, low-noise mode, and strong mode, allowing ventilation with the amount of air needed depending on the situation, according to a company official.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PYPK53J

