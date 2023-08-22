MixMode Launches Paradigm Partner Program Enabling Global Partners with Advanced Generative AI for Cyber Defense

New Channel-First Approach Allows Partners to Offer Immediate Deployment of Real-Time Detection for Novel and AI-Generated Threats at Scale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode Inc., the leader in generative AI cybersecurity solutions for real-time detection and response, today announced the MixMode Paradigm Partner Program, giving the world's top Value Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSP), Global Systems Integrators (GSIs) and Distributors, access to an advanced cybersecurity platform for real-time threat detection and response. The new program enables MixMode and its partners to meet accelerated demand for solutions that bolster cybersecurity defenses across complex data environments: cloud, on-prem, or hybrid.

"We have launched this channel-first strategy at MixMode to meet the rising demand from enterprise organizations whose technologies are failing them in the fight against cyber threats. MixMode's patented AI generates an evolving alert framework capable of precise real-time detections, uniquely positioning MixMode and its partners to detect and combat the sophisticated cyber attacks of the 21st century including zero-day attacks and ransomware," said Mark Rotolo, Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to empower our partners to deliver more secure solutions leveraging the MixMode Platform."

The Paradigm program is structured in three tiers for our reseller partner community to reward deeper engagement and investments in MixMode. As well, MixMode offers a managed service partners' program powered by the platform's multi-tenant capabilities, which makes our MSPs more efficient from one console and provides a seamless billing solution so they can help customers fight AI-generated and novel attacks with generative AI.

The key benefits of the newly-launched MixMode Paradigm Partner Program Includes:

Access to the MixMode patented generative AI Platform

Co-marketing investments for market growth

Partner enablement to accelerate our joint support in the field with partners

Access to our newly-launched partner portal with the ability to leverage co-branded vertical technical assets

The MixMode Paradigm Partner Program is designed to open new channels for global customers to harness the breakthrough threat detection and response capabilities MixMode's patented AI Platform offers for both cloud and on-prem environments. MixMode partners are already seeing service opportunities at around 25% of the total sale, which is driving better margins and overall support for their end-users.

"MixMode gives our clients the ability to detect zero-day attacks and other non-signature-based techniques in the world's largest datasets before they become a problem," said Justin Domachowski, CEO and Founder of Defy Security. "This is game-changing protection against increasingly sophisticated adversaries."

"I'm proud to launch the Paradigm Partner Program and provide our partners with the tools and support they need to take advantage of MixMode's one-of-a-kind application of generative AI for Cybersecurity threat detection, to benefit and protect our partners' customers," said Todd DeBell, VP of Global Channels. "2023 has been a year of investment and growth in MixMode's channel-first strategy and I am pleased to lead this veteran team of channel professionals. This program enables our partners to quickly leverage the MixMode Platform to deliver advanced threat detection and response at scale to customers across every industry."

The Paradigm Partner Program is open to Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Distributors, and Service Providers (MSPs and MSSPs) around the world.

To learn more about today's announcement and how to become a partner, visit MixMode's Paradigm Partner Portal.

About MixMode

MixMode is the leader in delivering generative AI cybersecurity solutions at scale. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. With partners in NA, APJ, and EMEA, large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

CONTACT: Karen Buffo, karen.buffo@mixode.ai

