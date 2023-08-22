AS SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT SKYROCKETS, THE ARBY'S FOUNDATION COMMITS TO MAKING A DIFFERENCE WITH $1M DONATION TO COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The brand partnered with Tiffany Haddish to donate $1 million dollars to help relieve school lunch debt across the country as we head into back-to-school season

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School lunch debt is skyrocketing with the expiration of the pandemic-era universal free lunch program in the 2022-2023 school year. According to recent data from the Education Data initiative, over 30 million students cannot afford their meals. The Arby's Foundation is committed to helping children and communities across the country; that is why to kick off the 2023-2024 school year, the Foundation is teaming up with beloved celebrity Tiffany Haddish to donate $1 million dollars to communities across the country to help relieve school lunch debt.

The Arby's Foundation helps America's kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. One of its three areas of focus is fueling dreams by helping organizations that help relieve childhood hunger. The Foundation recognizes the growing issue that is school lunch debt and is aiming to provide relief to students and their families across the country. The first donation will be in Boardman, Ohio, where Arby's was founded in 1964. The Foundation wants to honor its roots and help elevate the town that ignited the start of the iconic Arby's brand. Following that, school officials can apply for a donation at foundation.arbys.com/lunchdebt.

"The Arby's Foundation was created to help children achieve their dreams by supporting childhood hunger, youth-leadership and career-readiness initiatives," said Rita Patel, Arby's President. "Schools are the foundation of our communities as they help children learn and grow into the leaders of our future. We feel strongly that doing our part to relieve this debt is crucial in helping children reach their potential. We are so honored to support our hometown of Boardman, Ohio, as we start this initiative and look forward to helping more students and communities across the country."

Arby's Foundation is partnering with Tiffany Haddish for this important initiative. Haddish came from humble beginnings and is now one of the most popular actresses and comedians of our time. She is passionate about supporting youth, showcased by her foundation, the She Ready Foundation that empowers, supports and encourages children living in the foster care system.

"I am so honored to be partnering with the Arby's Foundation to support this important cause," said Haddish. "There are so many children and families that have the major concern of school lunch debt top of mind as we head into the back-to-school season, and I am happy to be able to play a small part in finding a solution."

To learn more about the Arby's Foundation, visit foundation.arbys.com.

About The Arby's Foundation

The Arby's Foundation, the charitable arm of Arby's, helps America's kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $100 million to youth-related causes since its inception in 1986, the Arby's Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as we focus our efforts in childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives. The Arby's Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation, which is a registered 501(c)(3).

About Arby's

Arby's, founded in 1964, is the largest sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand in the world, with more than 3,500 restaurants in eight global markets. Arby's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com .

