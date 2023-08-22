Ship4wd Recognized as Best Freight Forwarder for Small and Mid-sized Businesses in the U.S. and Canada at the 11th Annual Global Brand Awards

Ship4wd received the award for the Best Freight Forwarding Company for SMBs in the United States and Canada, recognizing its industry-leading innovation that is leveling the global supply chain playing field for SMBs

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship4wd, a leading global digital freight forwarding solution platform, was honored as the Best Freight Forwarding Company for Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) in both the United States and Canada by the 11th Annual Global Brand Awards. Held by the Global Brands Magazine (GBM), the awards recognize Ship4wd's commitment to bringing first-of-their-kind innovations to the international supply chain, addressing the key issues SMBs face throughout the process. With this prestigious accolade, Ship4wd, a member of the ZIM Group (NYSE: ZIM), joins notable winners in this year's logistics cohort, including Maersk, DHL, UPS, FedEx, and Kuehne + Nagel, further establishing Ship4wd's presence and leadership in the logistics and supply chain industry.

Ship4wd (PRNewswire)

Ship4wd was awarded this recognition for its full-service digital platform that provides a new model for how SMBs can manage imports and exports. SMBs can quickly view and compare a range of fully detailed and transparent quotes, book their shipments in a few clicks, secure shipment allocation for door-to-door or port-to-port delivery, and track shipment status over the platform's dashboard. Ship4wd's team of experts provides 24/7 customer support, enabling SMBs to import and export confidently. Once a shipment is underway, Ship4wd's total visibility capabilities provide SMBs with peace of mind to focus on what is most important to them—running and growing their business.

Ship4wd also offers a comprehensive online financial solution, addressing the cash flow management issue that limits the growth of many small businesses. Included in this solution is the offering of credit lines (subject to meeting eligibility criteria), which allows businesses to pay up to 90 days from the delivery date, and a secure online payment option that allows for credit card or online bank transfer payments. Every aspect of Ship4wd's service is built around creating a one-stop-shop for SMBs engaged in import and export, over which every business owner can keep track and manage all aspects of their shipments more efficiently.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Global Brand Awards for the work we are doing to empower SMBs and support business owners in unlocking their potential by removing obstacles in managing global logistics and financing while having access to 24/7 human support," said Carmit Glik, CEO of Ship4wd. "We believe that SMBs are the building blocks of all economies, and we are fully committed to reducing these barriers and helping pave the growth path for these businesses."

Established in 2021 to create a new way forward for the sector, Ship4wd has disrupted the industry by providing SMBs with the service and guidance they have never received but depend on for success. The digital freight forwarder is committed to the highest industry standards, registered by the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), and reported zero cargo loss in 2022.

For more information, please visit https://ship4wd.com/.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a best-in-class digital-first freight solution that gives small businesses the personal freedom, ease, and transparency to manage their imports and exports better. With full end-to-end visibility and built-in flexibility, Ship4wd is helping businesses to progress and thrive.

