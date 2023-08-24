Announcing the Schedule for GraphQLConf

The inaugural event for the GraphQL Foundation, GraphQLConf, delivers the best GraphQL content available.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GraphQL Foundation, dedicated to promoting widespread adoption and accelerating development of the surrounding ecosystem, today announced the schedule for GraphQLConf 2023 . The conference will be held in the San Francisco Bay area, CA, September 19-21, 2023.

The inaugural event for the GraphQL Foundation, GraphQLConf, delivers the best GraphQL content available.

GraphQLConf brings together the creators of some of the most important technologies behind GraphQL. Speakers from a wide range of organizations working with GraphQL at enterprise scale will share their experience, insights and knowledge as they discuss the challenges facing the growing GraphQL ecosystem. The program was developed by a community-led committee, which selected over 60 sessions after an open CFP that produced a large and diverse set of submissions that span topics from technical challenges and deep dives to end-user stories and introductory content.

"This event is a truly special moment for the GraphQL community," said Lee Byron, Co-creator of GraphQL and Executive Director of the GraphQL Foundation. "GraphQLConf is the only vendor-agnostic, community-focused conference for developers. We're thrilled to bring everyone together and celebrate big milestones for our projects and the spec."

The GraphQLConf community-curated schedule will feature talks from leaders in the industry, and will focus on the most important and relevant topics facing the ecosystem, such as new specifications and features, GraphQL Gateways, GraphQL Security, interoperability between GraphQL and other API protocols, Generative AI and GraphQL performance, caching and no-code tools.

Keynote sessions from developer-entrepreneurs Idit Levine, Marc-Andre Giroux, Tanmai Gopal, and Theo Browne will be featured, along with workshops and breakout sessions on using GraphQL across tech stacks, languages, and deployment technologies. There will also be community-driven unconference sessions held on Sept. 19.

Registration

GraphQLConf will be held at the Hyatt Regency SFO September 19-21 and registration is open at https://graphql.org/conf/ . Attendees are encouraged to register for in-person attendance by September 4 before prices increase.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

GraphQLConf is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: Hasura , Postman , and The Guild , Platinum Sponsors: Hygraph and Solo.io , and Gold Sponsors: StepZen , Inigo , and The Graph .

About the GraphQL Foundation

The GraphQL Foundation is a neutral foundation founded by global technology and application development companies. The GraphQL Foundation encourages contributions, stewardship, and a shared investment from a broad group in vendor-neutral events, documentation, tools, and support for GraphQL.

GraphQL was created in 2012 and open sourced by Facebook in 2015. In 2019, Facebook and others created the GraphQL Foundation as a neutral, non-profit home for the GraphQL assets and ongoing collaboration, and hosted by The Linux Foundation. The GraphQL Foundation is a fully neutral home for the GraphQL trademark, and provides a means of collecting and distributing membership dues to support core community infrastructure and programs. For more information about the GraphQL Foundation, please visit https://graphql.org/ .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jory Burson

Linux Foundation

jburson@linuxfoundation.org

View original content:

SOURCE GraphQL Foundation