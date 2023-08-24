Gen.G Partners with Idahoan® Foods to Bring Out Your Inner Couch Potato at PAX and DreamHack

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced their latest partnership that gamers across the nation can enjoy. Idahoan® Foods proudly introduces ALL NEW Idahoan® Potato Shreds, a new snacking experience that packs a flavorful punch. Fans at the upcoming gaming conventions PAX West, DreamHack Atlanta, PAX East, and C2E2 will interact with the gamified Idahoan® Potato Shreds booth. This marks yet another non-endemic partnership under Gen.G's belt, as the organization opens doors to the world of gaming and esports to show brands that it is worth being in.

Gen.G Shreds Gaming Idahoan (PRNewswire)

These booths will include gaming creators Stanz and Raynday, meet and greets, and photo opportunities with fans on the Idahoan® Potato Shreds couch potato. Fans will also have the opportunity to play Overcooked against Stanz and Raynday on the Nintendo Switch for a chance to win prizes, a look at Gen.G creators filming content, crowd giveaways for gaming gear and Shreds snack packs, and, most importantly, free Shreds product samples for booth visitors.

"We know that at these conventions, you can get tired quickly and need a quick boost of energy," said Martin Kim, CRO of Gen.G. "Stopping by the Shreds booth at the upcoming PAXs, DreamHack, and C2E2 will provide that and more when you check out some of the fun things we have going on for fans who stop by. Gen.G is committed to forming partnerships that provide gamers with unique experiences that cater to their genuine desires, and in the case of massive conventions, that would be powering up with delicious food and a good time!"

"We're very excited to partner with Gen.G on this trip across America to bring the taste and convenience of Idahoan® potatoes right to the hands of hungry gamers at these very active conventions," said Wesley Myer, Senior Director of Retail Marketing at Idahoan Foods."Hone your inner couch potato and try our new Idahoan® Potato Shreds seasoned with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® or Idahoan® Triple Cheese Potato Shreds. Come hang out with us and our friends at Gen.G while playing some of your favorite games."

PAX West takes place on Sept. 1-4 in Seattle, DreamHack Atlanta is Dec. 15-17, PAX East on March 21-24, 2024 in Boston, and C2E2 is April 26-28 in Chicago.

