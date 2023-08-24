New Era announces 2023 NFL sideline caps and new apparel collection

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic cap is back with fresh looks for the official launch of the 2023 Sideline Cap Collection to get fans ready for football season. New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand, also launched its 3rd Down Apparel Collection that brings fashion-forward jackets, tees, and more, to market.

New Era Cap's 59FIFTY has a fresh look for the 2023 NFL season. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 NFL Sideline and 3rd Down Collection includes:

NEW ERA OFFICIAL NFL SIDELINE 2023 CAP: This cap features a vertical split front panel with each team's colors, an embroidered team logo, and the official NFL shield. The team wordmark is embroidered at the rear of the cap. This design is available in the 59FIFTY®, Low Profile 59FIFTY® and 9FIFTY® styles. Along with team colors, it comes in two additional color blocks – split black and gray and an all-black design.

The 39THIRTY®, 9FORTY® and 9TWENTY® profiles feature a diagonal split front panel in multiple colorways with the team logo centered on the front. Also available in this collection are visors, knits and balaclavas.

The Sideline Collection also includes the team patch 59FIFTY® which features the team logo centered on the front of the team-colored cap.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL NFL SIDELINE 2023 HISTORIC SIDELINE CAP: Celebrating the history of NFL teams, these caps feature historic logos embroidered on the front panel, as well as the team's year established at the right-wear side with a gray undervisor. The Historic Sideline Collection is available in 59FIFTY®, Low Profile 59FIFTY®, 9FIFTY®, Low Profile 9FIFTY®, 39THIRTY®, 9FORTY® and 9TWENTY® profiles along with visors and knits.





NEW ERA NFL 3RD DOWN APPAREL: The 3rd Down apparel collection has a variety of t-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets in both men's and women's sizing. The 3rd Down jacket features an embroidered team logo and conference patch with a team wordmark on the front and a chenille team name on the rear. All t-shirts and sweatshirts have either a screen printed, embroidered, or satin stitched team logo on the front.

"With modern designs, vintage logos, a variety of headwear profiles and expanded clothing offerings, both the 2023 NFL Sideline Collection and 3rd Down Apparel Collection deliver excitement for the promise of a new NFL season filled with possibilities," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "We love to see how fans celebrate their favorite teams and players with the caps and apparel they choose to wear, turning heads on their city streets and rallying together in their city's stadium. We can't wait for this season's opening kickoff."

Fans can shop the 2023 NFL Sideline Collection and 3rd Down apparel at local retailers as well as online at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, Inc.

518-618-1175 | jmackowiak@martingroupmarketing.com

New Era Cap Co. logo (PRNewsfoto/New Era Cap Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC