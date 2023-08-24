SPENGA Holdings LLC Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 287 Percent, SPENGA Holdings Ranks No. 1953 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that SPENGA Holdings ranks No. 1953 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"We are honored and proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies. We have been faced with many challenges over the last few years and this is a testament to the strength of the SPENGA Network as well as our loyal & dedicated members," said SPENGA CEO Roger McGreal.

SPENGA is a boutique fitness franchise originally from Chicago created to answer the growing need for a workout that puts equal focus on cardio, strength and flexibility all in one workout. Through a combination of spin, strength and yoga, each session is designed to improve endurance, strength and flexibility. This unique combination delivers an unrivaled fitness experience from start to finish.

Members of the SPENGA Executive Team have worked together in the fitness industry for 20 years and began working together at a traditional health club chain in Chicago. The team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and they are all very active in the day-to-day operations of SPENGA.

The first SPENGA studio opened in July 2015, and there are currently 64 studios open across 24 states. SPENGA continues to grow at a rapid pace and has been recognized for its growth earning rankings on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Franchise list and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List.

