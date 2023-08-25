GC Biopharma to Produce Cholera Vaccines Jointly with Eubiologics

YONGIN, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma (006280.KS), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has signed a MOU at its headquarters in Yongin, South Korea with Eubiologics for a co-production of Euvichol, an oral cholera vaccine.

GC Biopharma (PRNewswire)

Under the MOU, both parties agreed to cooperate for a successful supply of the vaccine. While Eubiologics, a developer and producer of Euvichol, takes charge of the bulk vaccine production, GC Biopharma will be in charge of the packaging process including vial bottling.

The two companies will produce the vaccine together from the first half of 2024 in order to supply to UNICEF. UNICEF has requested for an additional supply of the vaccine on top of the normal supply of a plastic-tubed Euvichol-Plus to cope with a recent spread of cholera infection in many regions including Africa.

Euvichol is an oral vaccine jointly developed by Eubiologics and International Vaccine Institute (IVI) for the prevention of cholera, a disease that is prevalent mainly in the developing countries. The vaccine has obtained WHO Prequalification in 2015, and since starting to supply to UNICEF in 2016, the total cumulative supply of the vaccine as of 2022 has exceeded 100 million doses. Eubiologics in currently supplying 100% of cholera vaccines administered by UNICEF.

Kyeong-Ho Min, Vice President of Eubiologics commented, "With the more frequent floods and droughts due to climate change and global warming, the world is currently experiencing rapid spread of cholera, leading to a shortage of vaccine supply." And He added that "the MOU will be a big boost to the increase of vaccine supply, and it will bring us not only more revenue, but also a way to further contribute to controlling the spread of cholera".

Woo Jin Lee, Head of Global Business Division of GC Biopharma, stated, "Both companies will extend their utmost efforts for the increase of cholera vaccine supply based on their unique strengths" and added that "we will continue to explore more collaboration with other parties to contribute to the better public health of the world".

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

This press release may contain biopharmaceuticals in forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

