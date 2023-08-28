Console & Associates, P.C.: PurFoods dba Mom's Meals Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of Over 1.2 Million Consumers

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,237,681 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised after hackers targeted the company's IT network in a recent cyberattack. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the PurFoods breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1,237,681 consumers has been compromised. Now, consumers' full names, Social Security numbers, financial account information and more may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On August 25, 2023, PurFoods, the parent organization of the meal-delivery service "Mom's Meals," filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. PurFoods notes that the incident stemmed from a cyberattack that occurred between January 16, 2023, and February 22, 2023, resulting in portions of the company's computer network being encrypted.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 1,237,681. The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Driver's license numbers,

State identification numbers,

Financial account information,

Payment card information,

Medical information,

Health information, and

Dates of birth.

If you receive a data breach notice from PurFoods, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Mom's Meals Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Mom's Meals should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from PurFoods may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the PurFoods/Mom's Meals data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500.

