Focus on 'Tipping Point Skills' Makes LifeLabs Learning 55th Fastest-Growing Education Company in America on the 2023 Inc. 5000

LifeLabs Learning ranked No. 2,769 on the Inc. 5000 and experienced a three-year revenue growth of 193 percent by spreading the skills that catalyze a rapid increase in employee performance and engagement.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs Learning, the source for instantly useful manager and team upskilling programs, is thrilled to announce its debut on the Inc. 5000 list, an annual compilation of the fastest-growing companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. With a three-year revenue growth of 193%, LifeLabs Learning secured its place in the top 3,000, ranking at number 2,769.

A dedication to rapid skill enhancement earns LifeLabs Learning a coveted Inc. 5000 placement

"It's our first year participating in and being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said LifeLabs CEO Priscila Bala. "We attribute the growth that earned us this ranking to the growing demand for core skills that help companies and employees succeed in today's evolving work environment, and our unwavering commitment to providing immediate impact and lasting results."

LifeLabs Learning ranked on the Inc. 5000 list as America's 55th fastest-growing education company. Its unique focus on tipping point skills – small changes that lead to big impact – catalyzes a rapid increase in performance, engagement, and employee effectiveness. The company has trained over 470,000 people at 2,300+ cutting-edge companies, such as Reddit, TED, Slack, and The New York Times, helping them make the most critical people skills stick.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. – it's a testament to our diverse team of operators, educators, and experts who are all passionate about equipping people with life's most useful skills," said Bala.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to https://www.inc.com/profile/lifelabs-learning .

About LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful, delightfully unusual, science-backed management, team, and executive training programs. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster. LifeLabs' focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to a big impact. It makes these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems. Some of LifeLabs' clients include Venmo, BlackRock, Kaiser Permanente, Andreessen Horowitz, Yale, Glossier, and Lyft. LifeLabs Learning is an Inc. 5000 company.

About Inc.

Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

