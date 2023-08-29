LogicSource Announces Emerging Healthcare Leadership Team

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, a leading global sourcing and procurement services firm, is delighted to introduce three executive leaders forming the emerging healthcare division dedicated to supporting health systems with non-clinical procurement. Forming LogicSource's healthcare leadership are Mark Van Sumeren, General Manager of Healthcare; David Kirshner, Managing Partner of Healthcare; and Susan Tyler, Managing Director of Healthcare. With a combined experience of over eighty years in healthcare strategy, financial management, operations, and supply chain, the team is prepared to drive growth and deliver exceptional results.

"We are thrilled to announce the leadership team we've assembled to address some of the most pressing and urgent issues around non-clinical procurement and margin improvement in healthcare," said David Pennino, CEO and founder of LogicSource. "Health systems across the country are facing incredibly hard financial decisions which, in many cases, have resulted in essential clinical services being cut. Our team is uniquely equipped to help partner with health system CFOs and executive leadership to uncover savings in non-clinical spend categories that can help retain high-impact clinical services and free up resources to invest in new initiatives that enable better patient access and outcomes."

Mark Van Sumeren joins LogicSource as the General Manager of Healthcare and is a veteran healthcare executive with a decades-long career in healthcare strategy, operations, and supply chain. Mark's outstanding achievements earned him an induction into the Bellwether League Hall-of-Fame for Supply Chain Leadership in 2021 and recognition as a "Healthcare Hero" by GHX in 2022. Mark has held senior leadership positions at EY and Owens & Minor throughout his career. Van Sumeren has worked with many of the nation's largest integrated delivery networks and academic medical centers, where he played pivotal roles in Improving operating performance and supply chain practices.

David Kirshner joins LogicSource as Managing Partner of Healthcare, where he will foster relationships with the Chief Financial Officers of healthcare clients, a crucial constituency for LogicSource's solutions. David joins LogicSource as a highly regarded healthcare financial executive, having previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Boston Children's Hospital and the University of Rochester Medical Center. Previously, Kirshner served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Transformation Officer at LifeSpan, Treasurer and Board Member of the Children's Health Corporation of America, and Senior Executive Advisor to Ernst & Young's Healthcare Advisory practice.

Susan Tyler joins the healthcare division as Managing Director, where she will lead business development and client relations. Susan brings a wealth of healthcare and supply chain experience to the LogicSource team. Tyler began her career in clinical healthcare in 1992 as a registered Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Technologist, later transitioning into corporate roles in pharmacy and medical supply distribution. Susan has held leadership positions in corporate operations and sales, covering logistics services, medical devices, protective apparel, and perioperative products. Her expertise extends to negotiating contracts and supporting complex product and service agreements. Before joining LogicSource, Susan held positions at esteemed organizations such as the University of Maryland, MedStar Health, Advanced Radiology, Cardinal Health, Philips Healthcare, KCI Inc., and Owens & Minor.

"This team's extensive experience and leadership across healthcare strategy, financial management, and supply chain operations will greatly strengthen our capabilities to serve health systems across the country and further establish LogicSource as a trusted partner in the industry," concluded Pennino.

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics, and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information, visit logicsource.com/healthcare.

